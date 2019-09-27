Fifty years after James Owens broke the segregation barrier on the Auburn football team, his legacy lives on.
So does the impact he’s made on the Plains.
As the university celebrates ‘Black Alumni Weekend’ this week on campus, the James Owens Foundation is also honoring its namesake with a scholarship fundraiser Saturday morning before the football team’s game against Mississippi State.
The event begins at 7 a.m. Saturday at Golden Corral in Opelika, and will feature an autograph tent with the likes of Auburn football legend Terry Henley and more.
Tickets are $43 with $25 from each ticket going directly into the foundation’s scholarship fund, said Gloria Owens, the wife of the late James Owens.
James Owens took to the field as Auburn’s first black football player in 1969. He died in 2016.
After Owens passed in 2016, the James Owens foundation was started by his wife, friends, family and supporters.
“I want the community to not forget James Owens and we want to press forward and do great things in his memory because not only was he a father, a husband, he was a mentor, he was an instructor, he was a pastor, he was a coach and many other things,” Owens’ wife Gloria Owens said. “And those who knew him, it was like a magnet, he could draw people and he cared.”
The Scholarship
Gloria Owens said the scholarship fund is general and will be used to help someone who needs it when the time arises. The scholarship is not necessarily academic or athletic based either – it could be used for furthering education or other opportunities to better the self, she said.
The scholarship does not have to be awarded at the start of semester, but whenever the need arises, though there will be a screening process. Some of their interests are in STEM, robotics and digital, Gloria Owens said.
“We will go back and separate those dollars [from the breakfast] and they will go in a special scholarship fund and as we see the need for someone that has that need, because there may be someone who is just a few hours from graduating but they have an old bill,” she said.
The breakfast will feature former Atlanta Falcons player, William Andrews as a speaker.
“Attend because the James Owens foundation is making a ‘Big O’ difference in the lives of others,” Gloria Owens said. “And you can be a part of this special event and it’s almost trifold because we are also celebrating Auburn’s 50th anniversary and it’s a reunion and it’s bringing the community together to learn more about the foundation as we go forth, because we will be a presence in this community and throughout the state.”
In addition to Andrews, Gloria Owens has planned an autograph tent with former Auburn football players, some of whom played with Owens. Other players, such as former basketball players, have shown an interest in helping with the breakfast as well.
Some of the players that will be present at the autograph tent include Michael Ford, David King, Smokey Hodge, Randy Walls, Terry Henley, Reese McCall and Raymond Crump.
Tickets can be purchased at www.jofoundation43.org.
The Courage Award
At Saturday’s football game, Auburn athletics will present the ‘James Owens Courage Award,’ which it gives out annually in his honor — but those interested in supporting his family’s foundation can be part of its actions reaching beyond campus.
When Owens joined the Tigers in 1969, Auburn University was still facing the effects of segregation. African Americans sat in a different section for football games and Owens recalled seeing them.
“‘Those black people cheered and hollered,’ Owens said. ‘I was their hero, and they were my heroes. I realized I was there for more than James Owens. I was there for a nation and people were depending on me to succeed,’” the Auburn Alumni Association wrote on their website.
Gloria Owens said that because he was one of the early African-American students at Auburn, he took a lot of insults.
“He stayed and he endured so that the ones that came after him had a smoother path to cross,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.