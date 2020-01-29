The Lee County Humane Society has volunteers who work around the clock to meet the needs of its four-legged guests, and it has other roles that community members can fill.
The Jog-A-Dog program allows volunteers to come in and take dogs for walks, outings and play dates.
“One of our favorite things about the Jog-A-Dog program is that it gives our dogs a break from the shelter,” said Kelly Daniel, volunteer coordinator. “It helps with socializing them in other contexts than being in a kennel.”
Anyone interested in becoming a Jog-A-Dog volunteer must complete training first, Daniel said.
“The first step is to going to become a Lee County Humane Society volunteer,” she said. “The first step of that is to complete an application on our website. Then I will get in contact with any volunteers who apply to set up a time for an off-site orientation.
“After that, they will complete a tour of the shelter, at which point they actually become official volunteers and they can start with dog-walker training.”
Walking unfamiliar dogs, without training, can put the dogs and walkers at risk, Daniel said.
“Because walking your own dog at home, a dog that you know really well is going to be a lot different than walking an animal you’re not as familiar with in a shelter-type environment,” she said.
Some volunteers take the dogs home, out to the park or for a walk around Samford Lawn. Daniel said there are 28 volunteers in the Jog-A-Dog program.
“The training/shadowing equips the volunteers with the experience and strategies to be safe walking dogs in the kennel environment, which is often high stress for the dogs because there are so many animals present in an enclosed area,” she said.
“It can become loud due to barking, and some dogs become restless because they’re confined to a kennel. Dogs are often excited when leaving the kennels and can jump or push past a volunteer who hasn’t been trained.”
There are about 3,000 animals taken into the shelter annually, Daniel said. That is a lot of animals that need socializing, time away from the kennels and attention from humans.
“(Jog-A-Dog) also is really wonderful for (the dogs) enrichment,” Daniel said. “Because our dogs can interact with the world, they can sniff everything. They can see all of the sites and they’re not just being in a kennel.”
One of the volunteers and an employee of the Lee County Humane Society, Audrey Salazar, has taken dogs to the Chattahoochee River.
“Naturally, I fall in love with a few dogs there and I just kind of wanted to see their personality outside of the shelter,” she said. “I wanted to take cute pictures of them, I wanted to let them meet new people outside.”
Daniel said the animals form real connections with the volunteers and that a lot of them radiate joy when given attention.
“It was really great for me to be able to take dogs out of the shelter,” she said. “I would actually take them on my morning jog with me, during that time. And I really got to know a lot about the animals that I was walking and got to learn a lot about them.
“And it was just great to be able to make a difference in their lives and see how happy they were.”
Taking dogs off-site also gives the shelter more information about how they will react with different kinds of people and in a home, which is important to potential adopters.
“One dog who was with us, who was named Leland, was initially very scared of new people, especially men, and was generally very nervous,” Daniel said. “It was by walking him at offsite events that his anxiety started to lessen as he was around new people, and then finally being in foster care helped him to come out of his shell completely, after which his foster family adopted him.”
Salazar said it is rewarding to see a dog be themselves when outside of the shelter. Many have different personalities when they’re away from the high-intensity environment of the humane society.
“It’s so easy on a day off to go and just give a shelter dog such an amazing experience,” she said. “I just don’t think there’s anything else like it.”
