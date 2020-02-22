Patsy Jones has played an important part in the city of Opelika’s growth over the past 15 years, or so say Mayor Gary Fuller and her City Council peers.
“She has always done what she believed was in the best long-term interest of our city,” Fuller said.
In 1995, Jones became the first African American woman to be elected to the City Council, representing Ward 1.
“That was a wonderful feeling and it was wonderful because that way I knew I had the people behind me,” Jones said. “To me, that was, in a way, saying ‘You can do it; we’re going to be with you.’”
She would be reelected for seven consecutive terms, eventually becoming the first African American president pro tem of the City Council. Her constituents have supported her all along the way, she said.
But it wasn’t easy.
Jones recalls resistance from some quarters early on, as the city struggling with the effects of unequal representation for African American voters. They dominated Wards 1 and 2, but the council was, and still is, divided into five district seats.
“It was challenging, but it was a great challenge in that it allowed me to bring the voice of the people that I was representing,” Jones said. “I think through me being that voice, it afforded me an opportunity to maybe allow the others a chance to understand.”
With her understanding of the issues affecting residents, especially those in her ward, she stood and has continued to stand firmly “for what was right and legal.”
“If she feels strongly about an issue, she’s not going to let up,” said fellow City Council member Tiffany Gibson-Pitts, representative for Ward 2. “She’s a lady of integrity and will not compromise her morals even when knowing that she will receive some backlash from others. Her favorite words are, ‘What does the law state?’”
While attending a National League of Cities Conference in November 2019 with the council, Pitts was set to address the board of directors on her interest in serving on the national board. She began to feel nervous, but it was Jones who kept her calm.
“I think that her motherly instincts kicked in and she was no longer Councilwoman Jones,” Pitts said. “I saw a very different side of her, and I will always remember how she made me feel at that particular time.”
The most rewarding part of her first year on the council came when Jones attended her first state municipal government meeting. In addition to learning more about local government, she got information about how the city could proceed with a plan to beautify itself.
It would be the first resolution she brought before the council, passing with a unanimous vote.
The enactment of that resolution would pave the way for organizations like Keep Opelika Beautiful and an increase in preservation efforts.
Whenever Jones has backed something, she has made it happen; however, she admits that certain things may not have come together as soon as she would have liked.
“When I came to the council, issues were making sure we had recreation in Ward 1,” Jones said. “Where we could afford the community someplace to go.”
Setting her sights on Covington Recreation Center, she set the goal of adding extra rooms that residents could use for various activities or events.
Jones introduced the idea for the add-ons in her first year on the council, and three extra rooms were added to the recreation center in 1998.
Her next task was the preservation of the Darden House, the home that belonged to J.W. Darden, the city’s first African American physician, built in 1906.
“We haven’t preserved very much in our area because much of the things that were historically black were demolished before my coming,” Jones said.
An alum of Darden High School, Jones took the reins on the project. She asked the council to wait until a group was found that could buy and maintain the home before attempting to demolish it.
The Darden House is home to many things today, including class reunions for Darden High students and parish nurses providing their services free of charge on different days.
Jones announced earlier this month that she would not seek reelection in August. Regardless, she plans to continue her diligent work as Ward 1 representative and work for the success of future city initiatives.
“We want to make sure that Opelika stays a place that people want to come and live, people will want to work in our city and enjoy our entertainment,” she said.
A few loose ends to be tied include kicking off the city’s First Class Pre-K program for the upcoming school year and finalizing details for the renovations at Covington Recreation Center to make it ADA compliant.
Nov. 1 will be her last day as a councilwoman. Jones is looking forward to waking up on Nov. 2 with some free time to enjoy.
“I say that because for over 46 years now, I’ve worked for the public,” she explained. “I’ve served as a teacher, Uniserve director (for the Alabama Education Association) and in public service. All those years have been public service, but I haven’t done anything for Patsy as an individual.”
