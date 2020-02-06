WASHINGTON — Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, whom many national pundits called the most endangered Democrat in this November’s elections, voted to convict President Donald Trump as the Senate impeachment trial reached its climax Wednesday.
“After many sleepless nights, I have reluctantly concluded that the evidence is sufficient to convict the president for both abuse of power and obstruction of Congress,” Jones said in a written statement.
The state’s senior senator, Republican Richard Shelby, voted against removing Trump, as expected.
He called the charges against the president “unjustified and intolerable.”
“I believe the lack of merit in the House managers’ case is evident,” Shelby told his colleagues from the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon before the impeachment vote.
Jones said the impeachment article accusing Trump of obstructing Congress’ investigation of his behavior gave him the most trouble.
Jones said he wished House investigators had pushed harder for more documents and witnesses, but, “I believe the president deliberately and unconstitutionally obstructed Congress by refusing to cooperate with the investigation in any way.”
The state’s junior senator said he believes “the evidence clearly proves” that Trump was guilty of the first count of abusing his power.
Jones faces reelection this fall in a state that went for Trump by 28 percent in 2016.
Shelby is not up for reelection again until 2022.
