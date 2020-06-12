The AJGA Junior All-Star series presented by Auburn-Opelika Tourism is coming to RTJ Grand National - Lake Course July 6-9. It will feature 78 of the nation’s best junior golfers (12-15 years old).
Organizers need volunteers for the following roles:
• Timing Stations: Record groups’ times and help AJGA staff enforce pace of play guidelines and pass out water;
• Water rover: Help restock water stations with water, ice, and fruit throughout the golf course;
• Spotter: On course ball spotter;
• Player range attendants: Check-in juniors and monitor the driving range times;
• Medical attendant: On-site medic during the event (certified athletic trainer, RN, MD or EMT);
• Tournament committee: Primary roles include hospitality, volunteer, promotion, fundraising and tournament chair.
Contact Tournament Director Shannon Dudzinski at sdudzinski@ajga.org or visit https://volunteersignup.org/JF7BK to sign up.
