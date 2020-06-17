People can watch “Just Mercy” for free this month and learn more about the legal case it’s based on, as well as it’s context in the greater scheme of America’s civil rights struggles.
“Just Mercy” — released in 2019 — is the true story of civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson and wrongfully accused African-American man Walter McMillian that takes place in Alabama.
The movie’s Twitter account posted on June 2 that the film is free for viewing this month through multiple platforms, including Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube.
“We believe in the power of story,” the statement read. “#JustMercy is one resource we can offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society.”
David Carter, Hollifield Associate Professor of Southern History at Auburn University, shared his thoughts on the accuracy of the portrayal.
“Bryan Stevenson’s 2014 memoir ‘Just Mercy’ is an extraordinarily powerful account of Bryan Stevenson’s anti-death penalty advocacy and the quiet heroism of wrongfully-accused death row inmates and the larger tragedy of mass incarceration,” said Carter, who specializes in the postbellum South and the U.S. after World War II. “The film also movingly captures more subtle forms of racism that permeate our legal culture and penal system, as well as the harrowing moments when white supremacy rears its ugly head without any disguise.”
George Floyd was killed by a former Minneapolis police officer on May 25, triggering protests around the country and blacks and white alike calling for change.
Is it accurate?
Many people may look into watching “Just Mercy” while it is being offered for free as a way to educate themselves during this time of unrest.
“The 2019 film changes a small handful of events in the book, but has been praised for its historical accuracy, and rightly so,” Carter said. “The haunting story of a wrongfully-accused African American defendant facing the death penalty for a crime he emphatically did not commit is all the more unsettling because this is a story from our lifetimes.”
Carter compared it to the well-known “To Kill A Mockingbird.” Author and Monroeville native Harper Lee said that book and film was loosely inspired by the trial of 9 African-American teenagers wrongfully accused of murdering two white women in 1931.
“Just Mercy” is based on events that took place in the 1980s, only 40 years ago.
“The events depicted in ‘Just Mercy’ are not happening in some sepia-toned chapter of the American past,” Carter said. “With ‘Just Mercy’ and with the ongoing work of Bryan Stevenson and the Equal Justice Initiative that the book and film capture, we’re essentially dealing with current events.”
One of the accomplishments of the story is to remind readers that racism in America did not end with the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Carter said.
“When we as a society talk about the bad old days of racial discrimination we’re simply not looking ourselves squarely in the mirror,” he said. “Despite notable progress, the bad old days are still with us, and the headlines of recent weeks, months and years of African Americans killed under color of law should give us pause.”
Walter McMillian, the wrongfully accused African-American man that “Just Mercy” is based on, was from Monroeville. The story’s protagonist lawyer, Brian Stevenson, opened the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery.
Other resources
Although “Just Mercy” was a book first, Carter admitted that many, or most, Americans will likely want to learn through a screen.
“Part of our job as historians is to try to steer the public towards the most accurate movies and historical novels and to point out those that take too many liberties with the facts or even worse, fundamentally distort the American past,” he said.
Carter pointed out other movies that have historical inaccuracies in their depictions of racial injustice or African-American history, such as “Mississippi Burning.”
“‘Mississippi Burning’ was powerful, but in its depiction of the FBI in a heroic light and its near-total marginalization of African-Americans it is an example of history by Hollywood at its worst,” he said.
It often reverts to the white savior complex, Carter added.
“This go-to Hollywood formula has tended to champion screenplays in which well-intentioned white men and women come to the rescue of oppressed African-Americans through U.S. history,” he said. “One can see this formula at play to a certain extent in films as various as ‘Amistad,’ ‘Glory’ and more recently ‘Ghosts of Mississippi,’ ‘A Time to Kill’ and ‘The Help.’ The movies can be gripping, and moving, but they run the risk of denying black people agency in their own history and liberation.”
There are other movies, however, that don’t fall into that trap.
“Selma” portrays the voting rights march that took place in 1965 from Selma to Montgomery.
“Some have objected to ‘Selma’s’ depiction of President Lyndon B. Johnson, but the film gets many more things right than wrong, and director Ava Duvernay’s captures the horrors of Bloody Sunday and the events that preceded and followed that momentous showdown on Edmund Pettus Bridge in March, 1965 in an unforgettable way,” Carter said.
“Selma” is also available to watch for free on Amazon Prime, Google Play and Youtube.
Carter also recommended several novels for those who prefer to read their history, rather than watch it on TV. ‘Bombingham,’ ‘The Watsons Go to Birmingham,’ ‘Meridian,’ ‘Coming of Age in Mississippi,’ ‘Walking with the Wind’ and ‘March’ are some of the written works that are historically accurate fiction representations, Carter said.
There are also two non-fiction books that Carter recommended: ‘Bloody Lowndes’ and ‘Cradle of Freedom’.
“As we confront our current national crisis we would do well to see the current problem of police brutality and larger challenges of structural racism in the context of four centuries of American history when black lives have too often not mattered,” Carter said. “One need only travel down I-85 to the haunting National Memorial for Peace and Justice with thousands of lynching victims inscribed on hanging columns to be reminded of that sobering fact.”
Anyone in Lee County who wants to see “Just Mercy” and discuss its historical implications will have the chance to do so in-person next week. The Alabama Humanities Foundation will host a live screening of the movie on June 24 at 3 p.m. at the Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts and Humanities at Pebble Hill.
“The film and consequent Q&A session are meant to help us contextualize and understand the current civil unrest taking place following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers last month,” the foundation said in a statement.
