'Just talking to God': First responders, nurses recall tragic day

Kimberly Beam remembers hearing about the weather warnings the morning of March 3, 2019.
She and the other emergency room nurses at East Alabama Medical Center continued to keep up with the warnings as the morning went on, eventually receiving weather alerts on their phones. However, it wasn’t until Beam answered a call from a paramedic en route to the hospital that they realized how serious things were.
“He said ‘Kim, this is no joke,’” Beam said. “‘A tornado has hit Beauregard.’”
All hands on deck
Mallory Veasey, a paramedic with the Emergency Medical Services, remembers it being a slow day before her and her partner, Cody Hodges, began receiving calls with multiple reports of injuries.
While on their way to an address, Veasey said dispatch came over the radio telling them to take cover because another tornado was heading their way. Turning around, they headed toward Providence Church to wait things out.
“That’s when I started kind of realizing what was actually happening,” She said. “I try not to get nervous, but I definitely got nervous in that moment.”
Back at EAMC, Beam and the other nurses were reaching out to their colleagues who were off that day, asking if they could come in and help.
Ashley Beasley had been at home, keeping up with the weather with her husband and when she thought to reach out to one of the nurses in the ER to see if they needed help.
“All she texted back was ‘It’s bad. Come in,’” Beasley said.
There were doctors, nurses and patients everywhere she looked once she arrived at the hospital. Sitting her things down at the nurse’s station, she immediately got to work assessing patients and starting IVs.
“We’ve had some bad trauma events where it’s affected maybe a handful of patients that’s been pretty rough on us before,” Beasley said. “But we never had this magnitude where these many people were affected.”
An eerie stillness
After idling in the parking lot of Providence Church for 15 minutes, Veasey and Hodges started back up the road towards the address they’d originally been dispatched to. As they turned onto Lee Road 40, Hodges remembers seeing tree limbs covering the road and they had begun hearing reports of confirmed fatalities elsewhere over the radio.
“It was kind of like a weird, eerie stillness,” Hodges said of the scene.
As they continued down the road, they came across downed power lines next to a field of ravaged trees littering the ground. What amazed Hodges, though, were the local residents already gathered outside trying to clear the road.
The pair was directed up the driveway of the address they were responding to with four injured people inside. Hodges and Veasey, with the assistance of three volunteers riding with them, quickly began their assessments. However, they soon realized that they had more patients than they did resources.
Casualties mount
Working on two of the most critical patients, a mother and her child, they listened as the mother recalled what had happened.
“The mom starts telling us how her mom was down in the house with them, but they already knew she was dead,” Veasey said. “Me and Cody just kind of looked at each other like ‘What do we do? What do we not do?’”
As EMS paramedics, she and Hodges have drills twice a year where they practice response to situations like these. Hodges said that having it actually happen was a different experience.
“While it was very sad, very hard to get through and see all that,” he said, “it was also incredible to see everybody come together.”
While dispatched, Veasey and Hodges saw neighbors using chainsaws helping to free people trapped in debris.
Children separated
The emergency room at EAMC that day was “somewhat chaotic,” Beam recalled, but only because they had so many other hospital personnel helping out.
After treating their first patient, a man soaked with rainwater and covered with debris, a grandmother rushed into the waiting room, crying hysterically and looking for her grandson.
“She had seen one be hit by the debris, but she also saw one get sucked up (into the tornado),” Beam said. It was difficult not knowing what to tell her, especially since there were other children who had gotten separated from their guardians as well.
A Lee County sheriff’s deputy came up to Beasley at the nurse’s station looking for a specific child that he had helped. However, the look on his face told her that he probably already knew that the child had died.
“Working in this environment,” she said. “We’re kind of just wired to just do our job and do what we’re supposed to do and take care of these people.”
Within the first four hours after the tornado, EAMC saw more than 60 patients.
‘Just talking to God’
Beasley remembers getting home between 2 and 3 in the morning, and it was then that she was finally able to decompress.
“I remember lighting some candles, listening to some of the contemporary Christian music I like, pouring myself a glass of wine and just talking to God,” Beam said.
That day was the first time Veasey or Hodges had ever handled a mass-casualty situation on the job. Since then, they say they handle rainy days and tornadoes differently.
“You listen to (warnings), you tune in a little closer, especially if I’m at work,” Hodges said. To this day, he says he still gets a little anxiety about severe weather.
Veasey said that talking about what happened that day and debriefing helped them process everything that happened.
“We talked about what we did, how we did it,” she said. “On the emotional side of it, just talking about it was the best thing you can do. Knowing that you did everything you could that day with the resources you had and you took care of your patients to the best of your ability.”
Shared appreciation
Although nurses don’t do their job for the accolades, but because they love what they do, Beam said that the emergency room nurses were glad to receive the appreciation from the patients the treated and the community as a whole.
“You don’t realize the magnitude of what you did until you leave here,” Beasley said.
