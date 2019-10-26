Opelika recycling

Opelika residents will be able to bring old documents and papers to the Northside Recycle Center on Saturday for Recycle & Shred Day.

 Opelika-Auburn News file art

Keep Opelika Beautiful, along with River Mills Shredding Service, will be hosting a Recycle & Shred Day on Saturday at the Northside Recycle Center.

Residents can bring their recyclables and other items to be shredded in between 8 to 11 a.m.

All shredding will be done on site, with a 10-box limit per person.

Documents from businesses will not be accepted and papers must be removed from binders. The event is open only to Lee County residents.

Northside Recycle Center also accepts electronics, aluminum cans, cardboard, newspaper, plastic items and steel cans.

The center’s regular hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

