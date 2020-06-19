Opelika’s Juneteenth marchers chanted all the way to city hall Friday night — social distancing to the best of their abilities — and communicating the significance of the event to children was just as much on their minds.
Richard Curry, the director of the Boys and Girls Club of Lee County, was among those who gathered for the day of celebration. His participation was an extension of the commitment he made last summer when he took over the club to connect with children in the community.
“There’s one in Auburn, there’s one in Opelika, but realizing that we serve ages 6 to 18, we don’t want money to be a barrier for kids. We want all kids from all walks of life to come and participate in our activities.”
Curry spoke about the importance of celebrating Juneteenth but also the importance of explaining it to the children in the community. He acknowledged that explaining such things to kids is difficult, but he’s learned over the years that children are resilient.
“Kids appreciate honesty, especially age-appropriate honesty,” he said. “And I think just having that dialogue and having that conversation with them and really listening to what their thoughts are, that’s where we’ve found a lot of success at the Boys and Girls Club.”
Sarah Gill, co-owner of downtown Opelika’s Mama Mocha’s roastery location, also took part in the march. As the parents of a young child, Gill and her husband have been proactive in teaching their young son to be compassionate, kind and how to be an ally.
Gill also understands the difficulty of explaining difficult situations to kids, but still believes it’s important that parents still try.
