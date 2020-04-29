Some students in the Auburn and Opelika communities will get scholarship help from The Knee High Foundation to help them pay for college in the fall.
“The Knee High Foundation is a non-profit foundation where we mentor youth in the community from the ages of 5 through 18,” said Anthony Bryant, president and founder of the 3-year-old foundation.
“(In 2017) there was a lot going on with violence and kids in the streets and I just wanted to make the difference and not only that, give them something productive to do,” Bryant said.
Over the years the foundation has grown. The first year, there were only 22 kids; this year, the foundation reached over 150 children. The foundation has four football teams and four cheerleading squads.
Sports is a major focus, but Bryant said that the mentors want to connect with the children as well.
“We’re heavily involved in academics and community service,” he said. “We push that before we push sports. We do a lot of hands-on with the boys and the girls.”
Students have volunteered with Auburn University, the Salvation Army, food drives and more, Bryant said
“What makes me happy is the kids are involved just as much as the adults are,” he said.
Caden Foreman, 12, has been a part of the Knee High Foundation for the last two years.
“It’s a great foundation” he said. “We don’t only do sports, we mentor kids. We go out and have fun, do kids stuff. It’s not only about football … I learn leadership, discipline and I also learn that if you do something, it’s okay to tell the truth about it.”
This is the second year that the foundation has offered scholarship help.
Jada Watson and Me’Kevion Shealey each received $500 in scholarship funds last year.
“Finding scholarships that are actually legitimate are harder to find than most people think,” she said. “So once I saw the Knee High Foundation Scholarship I immediately wanted to apply.”
The scholarship helped Watson pay for her first semester of college at UAB, she said.
Shealey said that the scholarship helped him cover the additional costs of college, like things for his dorm at Norfolk State University, materials and books.
“It’s a great opportunity, it help you with anything you need,” Shealey said. “If you have a full-ride, it’s basically pocket money. So it can help you with other funds too.”
Scholarship winners are chosen by a non-partial, non-involved volunteer, he said.
“This year we wanted to do a little bit more because the seniors were impacted by COVID,” Bryant said. “So this year we’re going to add two additional scholarships for $250, along with the two for $500.”
Bryant said he hopes that the scholarships will help uplift the spirits of this year’s high school seniors.
“They didn’t get to graduate, they didn’t have a prom … we’re not just looking to do the scholarship with the seniors,” he said. “We’re also looking to partnering up with a couple other people to see if we can do something like a county event.”
Community members who want to support the foundation financially can do so through the website: https://thekneehighfoundation.org.
