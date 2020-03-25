Not sure what to do with all the free time during coronavirus quarantine? The Kreher Preserve and Nature Center is still open.
With lots of hiking trails, a playground, bird watching and a waterfall to admire, the Preserve, at 2222 N. College St., is a good spot to get some fresh air, say its managers.
“The Nature Center is an unconfined, outdoor environment, naturally less conducive to the virus,” said Michael Buckman, manager of the Kreher Preserve and Nature Center. “An abundance of space makes social distancing inherent to all activities and hinders the spread of the virus. And, all surfaces are exposed to environmental conditions, diminishing the survival of the virus outside the body.”
Visiting the preserve with immediate family members is a great way to take a break from the house, but leave furry friends at home, dogs are not allowed on the property. Bikes are also not allowed.
“All visitors are asked to please respect your fellow visitors by practicing social distancing of at least 6 feet, use hand sanitizer, wash your hands well and often and do not touch your face,” said a release from the Preserve Monday morning. “Gatherings of more than a few individuals will not be permitted.”
Additionally, all programs at the Preserve have been canceled to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and flatten the curve.
There are still fun things to do, however, such as the Preserve’s scavenger hunt.
“The scavenger hunt will take visitors on a journey through the KPNC, exploring all of the interesting and beautiful secrets the forest has to offer,” Buckman said. “This time of year, there are all kinds of spring flowers to be found, relaxing water features and new growth that will invigorate and refresh. A scavenger hunt at the KPNC is a great way to get some fresh air, some exercise and a much-needed, new and positive perspective.”
The scavenger hunt can be found at: http://aub.ie/scavengerhunt.
“We just wanted something for families to do,” said Jennifer Lolley, outreach administrator of the Kreher Preserve and Nature Center. “I think getting out in the woods is a great sanity break.”
She said that there will be a new scavenger hunt uploaded on Wednesday. Families can take this opportunity to reconnect with one another and use the time together to promote connection, she said.
“We were just trying to think of something unique we could do, that nobody would have to touch so they can just look at it, take a picture of the map and follow the clues,” Lolley said. “And we’re hoping for them to see a part of the preserve maybe they’ve never seen before.”
