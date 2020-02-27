story walk

Auburn University’s Kreher Preserve and Nature Center is partnering with the Auburn Public Library for Read Across the Preserve Monday. There will be a story walk, with readings at several different spots around the preserve.

“Read Across the Preserve celebrates National Read Across America Day,” said Michael Buckman, Kreher Center manager. “This event coincides with the birthday of Theodore Seuss Geisel (more famously known at Dr. Seuss). Across the country, we celebrate by bringing together kids, teens and books!"

Visitors may listen to stories read every 20 minutes at many locations around the Nature Center including the Nature Playground, the campfire, the waterfall deck, Azalea Place and among the trees on the nature trails. Visitors will also get to hunt for each page of the story walk, a book whose pages are spread out along a short walk in the woods.

“Making time to read with children teaches them that reading is important and can help motivate kids to enjoy reading and recognize its benefits,” said Buckman. “Reading together as a community at events like Read Across the Preserve highlights the fun of reading for everyone and inspires curiosity and conversation.”

Read Across the Preserve is free, but donations are welcomed. The event takes place at the center, 2222 N. College St., and will be canceled in the event of inclement weather. 

