An employee at a downtown Auburn bar and multiple Auburn University students have tested positive for COVID-19 as the number of local cases continues to rise.
Southeastern Bar said Monday that one of its team members tested positive for COVID-19.
“Even though none of our team members were presenting symptoms while at work, we will be closing our facility out of an abundance of caution,” a social media post reads. “We will deep-clean the facility and have each of our employees tested so that we can reopen safely for our customers and staff.”
Auburn University Medical Clinic director Dr. Fred Kam said more than 20 Auburn University students tested positive for the virus after attending large gatherings.
“Last week, we had 24 students test positive for the virus,” Kam said in an East Alabama Medical Center article. “The cases were all related to birthday parties, lake parties and visits to downtown social establishments.”
The fewest number of new cases of COVID-19 in the past five days in Lee County has been 16. There were 31 new cases in the county confirmed on Sunday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health data.
There were 461 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chambers County, 710 in Lee County, 126 in Macon County, 298 in Russell County and 473 in Tallapoosa County as of 6 p.m. Monday.
Alabama confirmed 643 new virus cases Sunday, the lowest number of new cases per day since June 9, according to state data.
There were 25,982 confirmed cases and 769 reported deaths in Alabama as of 6 p.m. Monday.
Kam feels the availability of more testing and the lifting of restrictions are probable contributing factors to the recent rise in new cases.
“There is no doubt in my mind we are seeing the after effects of Memorial Day parties, weekends at the lake or beach, and visits to some downtown venues,” Kam said. “I do not believe we have seen cases related to the protests, but it is still early in the timeline.”
Hospitalizations
The number of patients hospitalized at EAMC or EAMC-Lanier remains relatively flat, despite an increase of cases in Lee and Chambers counties.
There were 19 patients hospitalized between the two campuses due to COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest number of patients since May 31 when there were also 19 patients, according to EAMC data.
Kam, however, said hospitalizations tend to lag behind an outbreak.
“What is most frustrating to me as a physician who keeps up daily with COVID information is the seemingly lax attitude that people, young and old, have toward adhering to the only preventive strategies that have worked so far,” Kam said. “Seeing people in the grocery stores and home-improvement venues without masks and not making an attempt to keep a distance from others is incredibly frustrating, especially from those whom would be considered vulnerable.”
Kam made it clear in the EAMC article that COVID-19 is not going anywhere.
“We have to learn to live with it, but that does not mean we have to encourage behaviors to facilitate its spread, which is what is happening,” said Kam. “Aside from a lockdown, wearing face coverings in public venues so far has proven to be the most effective means to reduce the person-to-person spread of this virus.
“We all have a responsible part to play in this pandemic and we need to do what we can, even if it is inconvenient or uncomfortable for a short, finite period of time.”
Wearing a mask
Health officials continue to urge the community to wear a mask or cloth face covering when going out in public.
“Wearing of face coverings remains an important part of a public health strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Michael Roberts, EAMC’s chief of staff, said in the article. “When I wear a face covering in public, it says that I care enough about you to protect you from a virus that I may not even know I am carrying. Your mask says the same thing to me.
"It is not a political issue. It is a matter of public health.”
