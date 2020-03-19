It’s business as usual for local law enforcement, while everyone else is practicing social distancing and quarantines.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said his office is working to protect its employees, but essential services like 911 and emergency response will not change.
“Like I think, everyone else, we’re looking at recommendations from CDC as they develop,” he said. “Trick is, it’s hard to establish a specific set of procedures, other than just the basics, because the fluid nature of what’s going on.”
One major change is that it is asking that people postpone nonessential business with the office.
“All nonessential items of business, we’re requesting that folks delay that until the country gets a better handle on the current virus issue,” he said. “And as much as they can do through an online, or through a phone contact, we’re requesting that.”
Jones also said that people can use the Lee County Sheriff’s Office app or website.
Secretaries and support staff have been asked to go home, he said.
There are policies in place to deal with arrests. The office is attempting to limit exposure between his deputies and the public as much as is practical. “Bottom line, when all things are considered, limit person-to-person contact,” he said.
Jones said that they are working with local services to find the best responses for medical situations.
“(We’re) engaging in more of a joint response effort in that regard, with particular attention to individuals that may present symptoms of a COVID-19 infection,” he said.
Opelika police
The Opelika Police Department is preparing similarly. Capt. Shane Healey said that for now, things are business as usual.
“We’re not limiting the kind of calls we go on or limiting any our enforcement actions,” he said.
If the county were to shut down, nonessential employees would be asked to go home.
There are ways that OPD is attempting to protect its employees on calls, Healey said.
“We’re, in fact, kind of in the process right now of coming up with some information and things to push out to our officers about how to help mitigate their exposure while answering calls,” he said.
Officers are recommended to stay 6 feet away from people, clean down vehicles after transporting people, wash hands frequently and ask questions of callers so they can be aware if they are coming in contact with COVID-19 patients, he said.
“We still have at the front of our mind, the safety and welfare of the citizens in Opelika and we’re still going to be providing the best service we can, just like we always do,” Healey said.
Auburn Public Safety
Just like Opelika and Lee County, Auburn Public Safety will continue to provide necessary services to the community.
“We are ensuring that our people have the information they need to help identify and prevent the spread of coronavirus as well as any other health-related issues,” said Paul Register, Auburn Public Safety director. “Even before the coronavirus, public safety personnel have been trained to deal with hazardous and contagious situations.
“Specific to this concern, guidance provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been incorporated into daily operations.”
One way that the public safety department is ensuring the safety of its employees is through personal protective equipment, Register said.
“We monitor and communicate with personnel to ensure that no one reports for duty while exhibiting such symptoms,” he said. “We also encourage that they engage in the same safety practices recommended to the public while away from work.”
The response to calls will not change. Register said that Auburn will continue to respond to 911 calls, emergency responses for crimes, fires, medical assistance and criminal patrols.
“We follow prior training principles as well as guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for first responders, both police and fire services,” Register said. “As these guidelines change, the department will adapt to the most recent recommendations while continuing to provide service. Obviously, we continuously remind personnel and assume that all calls should be handled with due caution.”
