The Lee County Commission met at its most recent meeting moved to make the county an official "Purple Heart County" in honor of local men and women injured in military service to the nation.
“The Lee County Commission hereby declares Lee County a Purple Heart County, honoring the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform wounded or killed by the enemy while serving to protect the freedoms of all Americans,” county documents declared.
There are a few Lee County Purple Heart residents. Additionally, Auburn University declared itself a Purple Heart University at the last board of trustees meeting.
The cities of Auburn and Opelika are both Purple Heart cities. Lee County is now fully integrated as a Purple Heart county.
Van Daughtry who is a veteran and purple heart recipient, addressed the audience after the recognition. He urged men and women to thank veterans for their service and honor them in that way.
Alabama has one of the highest rates of veteran suicides, and he said that by thanking a vet, it could save their life.
