The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County, which has been helping children learn and grow for 30 years, celebrated with its Champions for Kids 2020 dinner Thursday night.
The children of the Boys & Girls Clubs led the event. They waited at the entrances to Southern State Community College, and gave high-fives to the guests as they entered and served drinks before the meal.
The Auburn University Gospel Choir performed as participants enjoyed a meal from Outback Steakhouse.
Students Tahkeria Gibson and Lailah Buchannon were emcees.
“We would like to thank each and every one of you for taking time out of your busy schedules to attend tonight’s event with us,” Buchannon said.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County have Auburn and Opelika clubhouses. Throughout the 30 years of service to the area, the clubhouses have held programs, helped students with homework and been a home away from home.
“This campaign is both an opportunity and a celebration,” Gibson said.
AwardsRichard Curry was officially awarded the title of president and CEO Thursday night. Curry took over the position in 2019, but he was formally honored Thursday night.
“As the new fearless of leader of my Boys & Girls Club, it’s no secret that you have some mighty big shoes to fill,” Buchannon said. “As you cast your vision for our future, will you promise to ensure that my peers and I have a safe and positive environment, fun, supportive relationships, opportunity and expectation, and of course, recognition at every club for every kid, every day.”
Curry promised he would.
Board members Carolyn Reid, Sid James and Bob Harris retired Thursday night, and Amy Parker, Monique Holland, Haven Duff, Aaron Norris and Todd Shackett were welcomed aboard.
Each year a member of the community is honored and chosen to receive the Jane Walker Award. Walker helped open the local clubs in 1990.
“We as a community must be ever vigilant in ensuring that our young people have a safe place to go, such as the Boys & Girls Club and caring adults that will truly be their champion, such as our founder, Ms. Jane Walker,” Curry said.
Wanda Lewis was given the honor Thursday night to loud applause throughout the room.
“(Lewis) did whatever it took to ensure that Lee County’s youth had access to world-class opportunities,” Curry said. “It is no secret that (Lewis) is no stranger to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County and traditionally has been the one honoring others.”
Lewis said that Walker was the one who convinced her to join the Boys & Girls Club, leaving her job with Auburn City Schools.
“I saw this as an opportunity to really share and possibly change the lives, more lives, of more young people in our community,” Lewis said. “And over those 22 years and six months, God really blessed me to have an opportunity to share with so many young people and also with so many wonderful people here in this community who have a heart for young people.”
Youth of the YearStudents were honored Thursday night as well. Each year a student is chosen as Youth of the Year.
“Over the decades, these individuals have exemplified the Boys & Girls Club mission and are proof to the impact our clubs make in transforming and saving kids’ lives,” said Tenisha King, area director for the Boys and Girls Club.
Two students were neck and neck in the running for the title and each gave a thank you to the crowd and the Boys & Girls Club. The winner has not yet been announced.
“The Boys & Girls Club has done so many things for my life, it has molded me into the person I am now,” said Elaina Woods, one of the two candidates, who has been attending the Boys & Girls Club for about 10 years.
Woods credited the Boys & Girls Club with teaching her the perseverance necessary to not give up on her dreams, specifically of playing volleyball for Auburn High School.
The second candidate, Austin Shealy, said the Boys & Girls Club provided him the opportunity to help lead those younger than him.
“I believe in the word legacy,” he said. “Legacy means many things to many people but when I think of the word legacy, and what it means to me, I think of the word leadership.”
Buchannon, who also was honored as the winner of the Junior Youth of the Year, said that her time in the club allowed her to hone qualities and traits that bettered herself.
