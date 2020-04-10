Lee County eclipsed the 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 mark Thursday as local hospital officials took pay cuts, and another testing location opened.
There were 206 confirmed cases in Lee County as of 5 p.m., according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Lee County is the third county in the state to have more than 200 confirmed cases, joining Jefferson and Mobile, according to ADPH.
Lee County also reported Thursday that a sixth resident died after contracting the virus. Four of the deaths had been confirmed by ADPH as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
There were 161 confirmed cases in Chambers County, nine in Macon County, 18 in Russell County and 48 in Tallapoosa County as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
Tallapoosa County reported that a second resident died after being diagnosed with the virus. One death in the county has been confirmed by ADPH as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
There were 2,838 confirmed cases, 78 reported deaths and 48 confirmed deaths in Alabama as of 6 p.m. Thursday, according to ADPH.
EAMC pay cutEast Alabama Medical Center leaders are taking a temporary reduction in pay because the COVID-19 outbreak has affected the hospital’s ability to generate revenue, the hospital announced Thursday.
“During this unprecedented event, the inability to do business as usual with surgical operations and physician office operations, coupled with tremendous added expenses related to COVID testing, screening expenses, increased staffing expenses, surge capacity planning and operational expenses has significantly impacted the organization’s ability to generate revenue,” EAMC said in a statement.
EAMC President and CEO Laura Grill asked the hospital’s senior leadership team to take the first cut before asking the employed physicians as well.
The hospital communicated a reduction in pay to the rest of the leadership team (managers and directors) Wednesday.
“I am very hopeful that these cuts will be temporary and that business will return to normal in the near future,” Grill said. “However, leadership starts with all of us. I am immensely proud of our team and entire organization, and thankful for the support of our community as we navigate these challenges.”
AU drive-thru testingAuburn University Medical Clinic has set up a testing site in the South Quad Parking Deck. This testing site is by appointment only, the clinic specified.
There will be more room for social distancing and protection from the weather by using the parking deck, the clinic added.
The testing site was a joint effort by Auburn Safety, Auburn Parking, Auburn Facilities and the Medical Clinic.
Phenix City employees violate orderTwo Phenix City municipal employees are facing criminal charges for violating Gov. Kay Ivey’s shelter in place order.
Phenix City police said Quadarius D. Woods, 26, and Tjai D. Bryant, 35, made available and participated in an unsanctioned sporting event at a city-owned facility.
The pair are charged with a misdemeanor. Their actions could result in the termination of their employment with the city, police said.
Phenix City officials also put additional guidelines in place for its employees that stressed the importance of following these directives for the safety of the residents of Phenix City and its employees, said police.
The investigation into the violation of policy by the employees is a separate inquiry, added police.
State business surveyAlabamaWorks has launched The Alabama COVID-19 Workforce Response Survey, which is designed to help the state gauge the impact of the pandemic on the state’s workforce, businesses, industry and state government.
Responses to the survey — which is available at http://sm.aidt.edu/alabamaworks-survey — will be accepted through April 21 at 5 p.m. All businesses are highly encouraged to participate.
For more information and resources on Alabama’s COVID-19 workforce recovery efforts, please visit https://alabamaworks.com/coronavirus/.
