A freeze warning for Lee County expires midday Wednesday after a wave of Arctic air making its way along the Southeast.
The freeze warning is scheduled to last through 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Gary Goggins, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham, said that the warning is in effect for all of central Alabama, with Opelika and Auburn were expected to dip into the mid-20s overnight.
As far as road safety is concerned, the Wednesday morning work commute won’t be a problem. Due to the previously warmer weather in the area, ground temperatures will remain warm as well.
Local residents were advised Tuesday to prepare for frigid temperatures by remembering the “three P’s:” plants, pipes and people — bring any weather sensitive plants inside, weatherize exposed pipes to keep them from freezing and stay warm.
On the good side, locals can expect a warming trend towards the end of this week which will lead into early next week, as well as a chance of rain Thursday.
The cold blast set in Tuesday, as about 20 school systems delayed opening across north Alabama on Tuesday because of the threat of wintry precipitation, including all the public schools around the tech center of Huntsville.
Even more were opening late or closing in Tennessee, and a handful of businesses and schools delayed opening in Georgia.
Freeze warnings reached from eastern Texas to coastal South Carolina, with Tuesday overnight lows predicted in the 20s.
