Mary Roberson was, until recently, Lee County’s absentee election manager and Lee County Circuit Clerk.
Unfortunately, Roberson resigned from the election post after being named a defendant in a federal election lawsuit last month.
The lawsuit was filed by the People First of Alabama, based in Vestavia and represented by the Southern Poverty Law Center, along with others. The suit concerns the state’s absentee voting restrictions - particularly the need for a witness.
“Plaintiffs challenge Alabama’s requirement that a voter casting an absentee ballot sign it before a notary or two witnesses (the “Witness Requirement”),” said the court document from the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc.
State law requires that all mail-in ballots must contain a signed affidavit witnessed by either a notary public or two third-party witnesses over age 18; otherwise, the ballot goes uncounted.
The plaintiffs maintain that this poses an unreasonable obstacle to many thousands of vulnerable Alabamians "who live alone and cannot—and should not have to—risk the threat of contagion in order to vote.”
The court documents specify that Alabama is one of only 12 states with the notary/two witness requirement.
English explained Roberson’s plight to Lee County commissioners last week. The suit is timely, given the GOP Senate primary runoff July 14 between Tommy Tuberville and Jeff Sessions.
“They are objecting to the fact that we do not have curbside voting available, which has never been an Alabama law,” said Probate Judge Bill English.
Roberson is referenced in the lawsuit as Lee County’s Circuit Clerk, not as the absentee election manager, English said.
“As she should have, Mary sent notice of this to the attorney general’s office, also the administrative office of courts, she got an email from them that they would be representing her, as well as the Governor and Secretary of State, who are both also defendants,” he said.
The circuit clerks from Montgomery and Jefferson counties are named in the suit as well, English said.
Lee County Attorney Stan Martin received an email from the Southern Poverty Law Center asking if Lee County would be representing Roberson.
“Mary has been bounced around between attorney general’s office and us for some degree,” English said. “First they said they would represent her, now they said they wouldn’t.”
Roberson asked English if the county would represent her, but the commission was unable to meet before Roberson had a deadline from the federal judge in Birmingham to either find representation or hire lawyers.
“When we learned that they would not represent her, Mr. Rendleman asked the county's insurance defense and coverage group, who said they could not represent her because she is a state official,” English said.
She therefore had to hire her own representation, he said.
“I can’t tell ya’ll how much she has helped the sheriff and I with everything election related and completely handled all the absentee,” he said, referring to Robinson’s work over the years.
Roberson resigned and her lawyers will attempt to have her removed from the case, English said. However, Lee County is still a defendant - with or without an absentee election manager.
“She was named because one of the plaintiffs is a Lee County resident, so the Lee County Absentee Election position will most likely remain in the case,” English said. “I would assume Mary's attorneys will file a motion asking the federal judge to dismiss her, but I cannot predict what a federal judge might do, or when.”
The county is under obligation to find a new absentee election manager, but English and the commissioners asked how they would find anyone to take the position under such circumstances.
The appointing board, made up of English, Sheriff Jay Jones and the circuit clerk are supposed to appoint a new manager.
Several commissioners asked what happens if a new manager is not chosen, but English said that this is not accounted for.
“Who in the world would step in, with all this on the plate?” said Commissioner Robert Ham.
