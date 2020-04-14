Lee County conducted its first virtual meeting of the coronavirus pandemic Monday night to approve a supplemental pay plan to personnel and adjust the 2020 budget.
Twenty percent of county employees are either out due to the coronavirus or related complications, such as a lack of child care, according to Roger Rendleman, county administrator.
Judge Bill English said that many employees who are still coming into work every day are finding the situation a little unfair.
Rendleman proposed a plan to provide supplemental income to each county employee that is still coming into work.
“For those who are showing up everyday, that are making every efforts to be here every day, just a little something to those that are having to deal continuously with the unknown … is a proposed essentially supplement pay based on those who are actually physically showing up,” Rendleman said.
Employees who take eight-hour shifts, will be supplied $12 for each of their shifts. Employees working 10-hour shifts, will be supplemented with $15 and for employees working 12-hour shifts, $18.
Part-time employees working four-hour shifts will receive $6 per shift and employees working six-hour shifts will receive an additional $9.
Rendleman said that though he has seen other cities and counties discuss the idea, he does not know of any that have implemented it.
“This allows us to recognize [employees] and say hey, we understand, you’re going the extra mile with us here. We want to show you that we appreciate that,” English said.
FY2020 BudgetThe commissioners also approved an adjustment to the fiscal year budget.
The county recently received reimbursement for disaster relief funds due to the March 2019 tornadoes, which replenished the budget.
Originally the funding amount of over $1.3 million was meant to move into the Capital Projects Fund for an EMA Operations Center, however that money is now needed for coronavirus pandemic funding.
“Right now, we still want to allocate some of that money, but now I’m going to split this,” Rendleman said.
Rendleman said that $600,000 will be moved toward Fund 156 — Event Recovery for COVID-19 costs and the remaining $745,000 will go into the Capital Projects Fund.
This will help cover costs from the pandemic for the county and help the Lee County EMA with coronavirus related costs as well from items such as personal protective equipment, he said.
The funds can be transferred from the Capital Projects Fund into Fund 156 if needed later on, Rendleman said.
Other BusinessThe county also approved a new subdivision adjacent to Lee Road 69 and Lee Road 72.
Hall Tree Homes Sites Subdivision’s 40 acres will be divided into 12 plats.
