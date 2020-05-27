Lee County commissioners voted Tuesday night to help the city of Opelika with its legal bills.
Before the pandemic began, Lee County and Opelika joined forces to fight the granite quarry proposed by CreekWood Resources LLC. The quarry bid met heavy opposition from the city, the county and residents, forcing Creekwood to drop the proposal.
Opelika still spent a considerable amount on legal resources to oppose the quarry. The city asked Lee County officials to provide financial support.
“During follow-up discussions with the city administration, the preliminary commitment was 10 percent of the city’s costs not to exceed $100,000,” according to a memorandum from County Administrator Roger Rendleman. “The matter was to be brought to the County Commission for consideration; however, two significant events occurred prior to bring forth the proposal to the County Commission, one negative event and one positive event.
“The negative event was the start of the pandemic. The positive event was the withdraw of the ADEM permit request by CreekWood Resources.”
Opelika’s 10 percent request of the overall cost, which was over $74,000, wound up being just over $7,400, according to invoices provided by Opelika city attorney Guy Gunter.
The issue came before the commission two weeks ago and commissioners held differing viewpoints. A few were concerned that the amount requested by Opelika was not what was originally discussed.
The item was tabled, however, until exact financial information from Opelika could be provided to commissioners.
Commissioners Richard LaGrand and Robert Ham were in favor of supporting Opelika two weeks ago.
“When we look back on the quarry, with everything that we have going on right now, it may seem that it wasn’t that important,” LaGrand said at the last commissioners meeting. “But it was a part of good people, good community, good government working together to stop the quarry and I sat right here and said that I was opposed to it 100 percent.”
Commissioner Gary Long echoed a sentiment Tuesday night that Probate Judge Bill English shared two weeks ago, that Opelika chose its attorneys and resources without consulting Lee County.
“One thing I really regret on this — and I think this was touched on in the last meeting— was when they went to hire consultants and lawyers, the most experienced guy was (Stan)Martin and he wasn’t included, and I wish he had been,” Long said.
The council voted unanimously, despite reservations, to support Opelika.
“I think this is a great investment, a great thing that we’re doing, because if you look at where we were at that particular time with the quarry coming in, we avoided a disaster,” LaGrand said.
