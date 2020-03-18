Two more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Lee County, the Alabama Department of Public Health, bringing the local count up to three and the state count to 39.
East Alabama Medical Center provided no update on the patients; however, the hospital continues to test patients at its drive-thru clinic at the former location of Health Plus Fitness Center in Auburn.
The testing center is by appointment only. All 40 time slots were filled Monday and all 60 slots were filled for Tuesday, John Atkinson, spokesperson for EAMC, said.
The center continues Wednesday, once again, by appointment only.
The hospital coronavirus hotline, 334-528-SICK, received 275 calls as of 5 p.m. Tuesday and more than 1,000 calls since Friday, Atkinson said. Hours for the hotline are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For the latest figures from the state health department, visit http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html.
Auburn University Human Resources sent an email to its employees Tuesday afternoon sharing that all employees would be paid, even if they cannot come into work.
Last week, Auburn University said that it would be moving to remote education and all employees should work remotely, if at all possible.
“At this time, the University continues to conduct full university operations,” the email said. “Supervisors are encouraged to be as flexible as possible to help minimize the spread of illness.”
Auburn University President Jay Gogue said in the email that all employees would be paid, however, even if they cannot preform their duties remotely or come into work.
Administrative/professional and faculty (exempt) who work full time were guaranteed pay for 40 hours.
Part-time employees will be paid based on FTE, the email said.
University staff (nonexempt) were guaranteed 40 hours and any overtime.
Part-time staffers would be guaranteed pay, using an average of the hours worked Jan. 5-Feb. 29.
Temporary Employment Services and student workers would be paid using an average of their worked hours Jan. 5-Feb. 29.
All staff employees that use the Kronos system should continue to do so, the email said, so that hours will be properly tracked.
Local restaurants
Several Lee County restaurants joined together to close their dining rooms and instead will offer to-go orders only due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Acre, Bow & Arrow, The Hound, Amsterdam Cafe, Zazu Gastropub and Lucy’s announced on social media Wednesday that they will close their dining rooms until further notice.
“That sentence is something that I never thought I’d have to write or say,” David Bancroft, owner of Acre and Bow & Arrow, wrote in an Instagram post.
“My ‘what ifs’ are now ‘even ifs.”
“We as a collection of chefs and restauranteurs in the Lee County community have agreed to temporarily suspend on-premise dining in our restaurants to protect our team members and local families,” Lucy’s wrote on Instagram.
Acre is working on an online ordering platform but will take phone orders for curbside pickup beginning today. Acre will have a new streamlined menu of its favorites available.
It is also working on a delivery option, Bancroft wrote.
Bow & Arrow is available to order online through its website or its app and can be picked up in the drive-thru.
The Hound is offering mobile ordering and curbside pickup. The restaurant is looking into starting delivery options soon.
Amsterdam Café is offering curbside pickup beginning Tuesday night. Customers can order and pay online or call in.
Zazu will not be offering curbside takeout as of Tuesday, however, the restaurant plans to announce changes on its Instagram.
Lucy’s will offer online or call ahead ordering for curbside pick-up or takeaway.
“We also just found out that Alabama has relaxed some ABC liquor laws and we can sell cocktails to go in sealed containers,” Lucy’s wrote.
Lucy’s also is offering bottles of wine at reduced prices to-go.
Macon County testing
Macon County heath officials announced Tuesday that they are expecting the first shipment of COVID-19 test supplies within the next 3 days.
Details on testing will be revealed at a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Tuskegee Medical Surgical Center, 301 Wright St. in Tuskegee.
Public inquiries concerning COVID-19 should be directed to the Alabama Department of Public Health at 888-264-2256.
ABC Stores closing
ABC Stores is closing 78 of its stores in Alabama, including its two Opelika locations and its store in LaFayette. The Opelika stores are located at 1945 Opelika Road and 3051 Frederick Road, while the LaFayette location is at 15173 US Highway 431.
The stores closed at the end of the business day Tuesday.
The personnel at those stores will temporarily be reassigned to other open ABC stores in their area, Argo added.
“We believe that closing some of our stores will provide the greatest amount of employee/customer protection, while ensuring maximum productivity and efficiency,” said Argo.
All ABC stores that remain open will keep hours from noon to 7 p.m., except for wholesale-only stores, whose hours will remain the same.
Store hours changing
Target and Kroger are changing their hours due to the coronavirus.
Target announced Tuesday that it will be closing at 9 p.m. each day and that it will be reserving an hour of shopping each Wednesday for those most susceptible to COVID-19.
Target said that at all locations the first hour of shopping each Wednesday will be reserved for vulnerable guests including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.
Kroger decided to change its hours to 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. though it has stressed this is not due to problems with supply chain.
Masses canceled
The Archdiocese of Mobile is ordering all public masses in the archdiocese to be canceled through and including Palm Sunday, April 5. according to St. Michael Parish in Auburn.
St. Michael’s added that it also will not host any public gatherings including religious education, RCI, bible studies, etc.
St. Michael’s church and Frassati chapel will remain open most days for people to come and pray; however, they must maintain social distancing.
Confessions will continue to be heard Monday-Friday from 5-6 p.m. Confession will be available Saturday from 8-9 a.m.
St. Michael’s is also looking into televising its private Mass on a daily basis.
Updates and changes will be posted on the church’s website at www.stmichaelsauburn.com
Jordan Hill, Hannah Lester, Mike Eads and Justin Lee contributed to this story.
