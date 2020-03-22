The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lee County remains steady despite numbers rising across the state, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
There are 12 confirmed cases in Lee County and one confirmed case in Chambers County.
There are now 131 confirmed cases in Alabama. Jefferson County has the most of any county with 61 confirmed cases, according to health officials.
Lee County had 11 confirmed cases Friday night. There were 106 confirmed cases in Alabama as of Friday night. No deaths have been reported.
East Alabama Medical Center said Friday that testing at its drive-thru testing clinics would continue throughout the weekend. All appointment times are full for Sunday.
EAMC continues to ask the public to call the 334-528-SICK hotline if they are experiencing coronavirus symptoms.
The health department adds that 1,258 people had been tested for coronavirus as of Saturday.
The number includes patients who were tested by the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories.
The number of patients tested does not include tests from commercial laboratories, the health department stated.
Shelby County has the second-most confirmed cases of any county in the state with 16.
Madison County has nine confirmed cases. Elmore and Tuscaloosa counties have six confirmed cases each.
Montgomery County has three confirmed cases.
Baldwin, Cullman, Lauderdale and Mobile counties have two confirmed cases each.
Calhoun, Jackson, Lamar, Limestone, Marion, St. Clair, Talladega, Walker and Washington counties each have one confirmed case.
For the latest information, visit http://alabama publichealth.govinfect iousdiseases/2019-corona virus.html.
SBA loansSmall businesses in Alabama that have been negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic are eligible for assistance via the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Saturday.
The program is aimed at helping qualified businesses and nonprofit organization recover from economic losses tied to COVID-19.
“Small businesses represent the backbone of Alabama’s economy, and many of them need immediate help in these trying times,” Ivey said. “My team has worked closely with the SBA in recent days to make this economic assistance possible. We’re all grateful to President (Donald) Trump and the SBA for responding rapidly to the problems faced by small businesses in Alabama.”
The program offers up to $2 million in assistance for an eligible small business.
The loans are low- interest and can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid due to the virus’ impact.
Businesses must qualify for assistance.
For more information, go to the Small Business Administration web page: www.sba.gov/page/ coronavirus-covid-19- small-business-guidance-loan-resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.