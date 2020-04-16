A Lee County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer has tested positive for COVID-19, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said.
The office received word Tuesday night that the employee tested positive for the virus. The officer is self-quarantined at home.
Jones believes the protocols his office has in place restricted exposure to others in the office. Employees who came in contact with the officer are self-isolating and are being monitored for symptoms.
No inmates at the Lee County Jail have tested positive for the virus.
Jones believes it is possible the employee contracted the virus through another part-time job and not while working at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
EAMC patientEast Alabama Medical Center — Lanier celebrated one of its recovering COVID-19 patients Tuesday.
Myrtis Chappell, who is 88 years old, was discharged from the hospital’s medical nursing unit Tuesday and will begin a 20-day physical therapy rehab regimen before returning home, EAMC said.
When Chappell arrived at EAMC-Lanier, she was Flu A and Flu B positive in addition to being COVID- 19 positive. She has been retested since her recovery and is now COVID-19 negative, EAMC added.
Hospital employees lined the hallway cheering her on. Watch the video shared by EAMC on oanow.com or EAMC’s Facebook page.
Local casesLee County reported Wednesday that another county resident has died after contracting COVID 19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Wednesday’s reported death brings the county’s total reported deaths to 12. ADPH has confirmed eight deaths in the county as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.
There were 4,149 confirmed cases, 122 reported deaths and 75 confirmed deaths in Alabama as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to ADPH.
The number of confirmed cases also continues to rise in east Alabama.
There were 225 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 281 in Lee County, 19 in Macon County, 31 in Russell County and 133 in Tallapoosa County as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to ADPH.
Jefferson County has the most confirmed cases of the virus of any county in the state with 628 confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
Autauga — 24
Baldwin — 93
Barbour — 13
Bibb — 18
Blount — 17
Bullock — 8
Butler — 10
Calhoun — 62
Chambers — 225
Cherokee — 10
Chilton — 35
Choctaw — 12
Clarke — 21
Clay — 14
Cleburne — 12
Coffee — 41
Colbert — 11
Conecuh — 6
Coosa — 20
Covington — 18
Crenshaw — 3
Cullman — 40
Dale — 12
Dallas — 19
DeKalb — 31
Elmore — 47
Escambia — 11
Etowah — 79
Fayette — 4
Franklin — 14
Geneva — 2
Greene — 18
Hale — 19
Henry — 15
Houston — 55
Jackson — 31
Jefferson — 628
Lamar — 7
Lauderdale — 22
Lawrence — 8
Lee — 281
Limestone — 38
Lowndes — 21
Macon — 19
Madison — 194
Marengo — 24
Marion — 58
Marshall — 106
Mobile — 549
Monroe — 7
Montgomery — 183
Morgan — 43
Perry — 7
Pickens — 29
Pike — 27
Randolph — 45
Russell — 31
Shelby — 239
St. Clair — 48
Sumter — 28
Talladega — 39
Tallapoosa — 133
Tuscaloosa — 129
Walker — 84
Washington — 12
Wilcox — 35
Winston — 5
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublic health.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/ index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.