The Lee County Commission voted Monday night to reopen the Lee County Courthouse, beginning Tuesday morning.
The decision was made with a change to personnel and visitor policies in order to abide by guidelines, restrictions and safety measures.
Probate Judge Bill English said that if things are not going well, the commission can close the courthouse again.
“I would say that tentatively we can try this, subject of course, to if it gets drastically worse in the near future, we reserve the right to go back to where we are today,” he said.
The commission debated whether to reopen Tuesday or next Monday but ultimately decided that the courthouse was ready.
Additionally, the Smiths Station satellite office will open for business Tuesday morning. The Auburn satellite office, however, will not be open yet. There has not been a time set for its reopen.
“We’re not staffed and ready to open Auburn as well,” English said.
Masks will be required for each visitor and employee before they can enter the courthouse or satellite office, said County Administrator Roger Rendleman.
The courthouse will have a single access point, social distancing at six feet will be enforced and there will be temperature screen checks, he said.
“Everything you see listed here is based on the CDC guidance,” Rendleman said.
“So obviously, if a person has a temperature above 100.3 or displays persistent cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, which are some of the main symptoms with this disease, they will not be allowed access yet.”
If anyone fails to comply with either the temperature checks or will not wear a mask, they will not be allowed entrance.
The courthouse has been preparing for the eventual opening by laying out spacing and buying masks, Rendleman said.
“We do have masks that are now stockpiled up for anyone that does show up that does not have one,” he said.
“As long as those supplies last, we will supply that mask to the individuals so they can still come in the courthouse.
“So as long as we have those supplies, we won’t turn anybody away that does not have a mask.
But we’re obviously going to encourage anyone who does come to the courthouse to have a mask.”
Rendleman also presented the new changes to the COVID-19 personnel policies.
As before, any employee over 65 years of age or who presents underlying health issues can work from home.
However, the policies now stress that these employees must stay home unless they need to leave for groceries or medical reasons.
These policies are meant to stop employees from taking advantage, Rendleman said.
