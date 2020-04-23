Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes is under review by the state attorney general's office after reporting himself on an ethics issue last year.
“Several months ago I self-reported a possible ethics issue to the Alabama Ethics Commission,” Hughes told the Opelika-Auburn News. “I reached out to them to explain what was going on and to ask them if, in fact, what I was doing constituted a breach of any ethical standard.”
Hughes said that the commission did not provide any insight into whether his action was indeed ethical or not; therefore, he said he stopped the action immediately.
"I was later notified the commission was conducting a review,” Hughes said. “I cooperated fully and transparently, voluntarily answering every question asked, as well as providing all documentation requested.”
Although Hughes did not identify the action, he said it has nothing to do with any case prosecuted by himself or his staff.
“This was a mistake made out of a lack of knowledge and education and the fact that I self-reported underscores my commitment to doing things the right way,” he said. “Please know that I will continue to speak out and fight for the citizens of Lee County in order to keep our community safe.”
The state ethics committee voted April 1 to send Hughes’ case (labeled 2019-190) to state Attorney General Steve Marshall, according to the meeting summary posted at http://ethics.alabama.gov/docs/pdf/4.1.20%20Meeting%20Summary.pdf.
The Opelika-Auburn News reached out to the Alabama Ethics Commission for further comment.
"The only thing I can tell you about that issue is that at its April 1 meeting the Ethics Commission found probable cause to believe that Brandon Hughes committed a violation of the ethics act, and we referred that matter to the attorney general of Alabama for further investigation and review," said Thomas B. Albritton, executive director for the Alabama Ethics Commission.
Marshall’s office has issued no opinion yet in the case.
Hughes denied any intentional wrongdoing.
"I want to be clear that I have never, not once, knowingly violated any ethical standard in my 18 years as a prosecutor," Hughes said. "I have always put doing what is right above all else in my career."
