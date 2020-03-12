Alabama officials have kicked off their statewide campaign to get residents to participate in the 2020 census.
“A lot of people don’t like having the government in their business, but this has been so simplified that it takes 6 minutes,” said Kenneth Boswell, who chairs the Alabama Counts 2020 Census Committee. “You give away more information applying for a credit card.”
The national count, required by the U.S. Constitution, is done every 10 years. The data provided helps to determine funding needs, population and congressional representation in all 50 states.
In other words, the census data plays a big role in determining how many federal tax dollars flow into Alabama and how much say the state gets in Congress.
Boswell’s committee has been reaching out to local churches, nonprofits, service clubs and the like to get a volunteer awareness campaign going.
Anyone who is interested in getting the word out should visit Alabama 2020Census.com to download free promotion materials and get more information.
“With the grass roots, we feel like that is going to be the most effective way,” Boswell said.
Any household that hasn’t responded by April 20 could get a visit from a census worker seeking data.
Boswell said going online, calling 800-923-8282 or just filling out the forms sent to the house are all good ways of avoiding those knocks on the door.
Opelika offering help around cityThe city of Opelika is also setting up stations around the city for anyone who wants help getting counted, including:
Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library — 200 S. Sixth St., (Rosanna McGinnis, 334-705-5380)
Opelika Municipal Court & Probation Office — 300 MLK Blvd. (Denise Rogers, Tara Bryan and staff, 334-705-5190)
Opelika Housing Authority — 706 Toomer St. (334-745-4171)
Southern Union State Community College — 301 Lake Condy Road TB 1 (June Abercrombie, 334-745-6437, ESL available)
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers — 3740 Pepperell Parkway (Deeidra Skipton, 334-275-4815)
Opelika City Schools (parents and students) — main office at each school.
City spokeswoman Leigh Kreighling said that city officials have been out speaking to community groups for several weeks already, and that several community events are planned over the next month to get the word out about help being available to complete census forms.
Extension helpAnd Alabama residents can complete 2020 census forms online in their local extension offices.
Grant funding allocated through Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs by Gov. Kay Ivey will equip Alabama Extension offices to offer the use of Chromebooks in each county.
The Lee County office is still waiting on delivery of its laptop, according to coordinator Tanya Barr.
Alabama has an abundance of areas considered “hard to reach” by census officials, said Matthew Ulmer, an Alabama Extension community workforce, leadership and development specialist.
“We plan to work with county coordinators to conduct county-specific programming and campaigns throughout the duration of the census collection period,” Ulmer said. “The use of a Chromebook in each county office will ensure a private spot for community members to come and participate in the census in a secure environment.”
For more information, visit www.census.alabama. gov.
