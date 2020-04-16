Several weeks into the coronavirus pandemic and Lee County is still providing food to people hit the hardest by the economic downturn and school closures.
There is a concern among providing agencies, however, that food may run out.
The Food Bank of East Alabama is a major contributor of the food distribution, but it serves seven counties, said Joe Davis, a program coordinator with Auburn United Methodist Church. There is always a fear that food will run low and there won’t be enough for distribution, he said.
Although the numbers of people registering each week for distribution has risen, it hasn’t skyrocketed, he said.
“We’ve been meeting weekly to hear from the food bank to see ‘What’s your capacity this week, can we do this again next week?’” Davis said. “And so we’re still on that week-to-week basis because things are so week to week and day to day even. So it’s not something that we, that any of the partners in this, can guarantee is going to continue.”
Families are priorityThe Lee County Emergency Management Agency is helping to coordinate the food efforts along with the help of several other organizations. Families can call 211 if they want to register to receive food, as long as the program continues.
“Lee County EMA called together several nonprofits, faith-based groups, and we met in early March, right after the week of spring break for Auburn City Schools,” Davis said. “We met for several days at EMA and came up with a plan with the Food Bank of East Alabama and the 211 hotline and EMA to allow families to call into 211 and register for a box of nonperishable food.”
Although there are many outreach efforts for all who are food insecure, this 211 line is meant more for families with children who are not able to receive meals at school anymore, he said.
“Our main goal has been to supplement what school systems are doing and support them,” Davis said.
Someone who is food insecure will dial 211 and be connected with an operator who will ask them to provide certain information, said Rita Smith, EMA director.
Information requiredResidents will need to provide their address, proving they live in Lee County. They will then be given a pickup location, Smith said.
There are five locations, and all are drive-thru to help prevent more spread of COVID-19, she said.
“Our people at the sites are wearing masks and gloves and distributing it through the drive-thru process,” Smith said.
Families who receive a pickup will have a box with 40 pounds of nonperishable food.
“They can also, if they don’t want to call 211, they can go to www.leecounty food.com which has a link with the day of the next distribution and how you can register to get it,” she said.
The leecountyfood.com website also has a list of food pantries still operating in the area, such as Auburn United Methodist and Beulah United Methodist churches and Christian Care Ministries.
There also is a list of places offering grab-and-go meals such as the Boys & Girls Club Auburn Clubhouse and Opelika High School.
There is information about the SNAPS program, the USDA National Hunger Hotline and meal deliveries for those age 60 and older.
Suffering the mostDavis said that while everyone has been impacted in some way, for others, the hit has been harder and caused more damage.
“I think it’s good for our community to know that we are still caring for one another, even though we’re all trying to stay home and trying to stay apart, that we recognize that this crisis is being experienced much differently for families,” he said. “We want to just show our community that we care and there are groups here locally that are working hard to provide the basic necessities so that we can all get through this together.”
