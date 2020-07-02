The Lee County Humane Society’s shelter is back open for adoptions, fostering and drop-offs — by appointment.
The COVID-19 diagnosis of two employees forced the shelter to shut down last month, but it resumed limited operations last weekend.
Any volunteers or visitors are required to wear a mask before they can come into the shelter.
“We’re doing so much to prevent the spread of infection,” Daniel said.
Masks are available to those who do not bring them and all surfaces are being sanitized, she said.
Just one family member at a time may enter the shelter to complete adoptions. However, if the other members of the family want to meet a cat or dog, an appointment can be set. Dog visits will be held outside and cat meet-ups in a separate room.
“We understand that the new process may be difficult, but we hope you are patient and understand this is for all who are involved to keep safety as our first priority,” said the official statement from the shelter.
The reopening comes just in time, says Daniel.
“We’re in the middle of kitten and puppy season right now, so we’re in need of fosters to welcome kittens and puppies into their homes for about two weeks while they await their next round of vaccines,” Daniel said.
Many people have stepped up to foster animals, Daniel said — around 80-90 percent of the shelter’s animals this spring.
Additionally, the shelter is holding it’s Summer of Second Chances fundraiser right now to raise money. One way it’s doing this is by selling stickers as part of the campaign.
Normally, the shelter would be holding in person events for the Summer of Second Chances, but due to the pandemic, these will be held online.
“Summer of Second Chances is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Daniel said. “Every summer, LCHS sees a large increase in the number of animals brought to the shelter. This means that the need for donations is greater than ever. You can help save thousands of lives by donating today.”
Donations are accepted at leecountyhumane.org.
“I think it’s been really difficult for a lot of non-profits fundraising wise, because we’ve all had to cancel all our events and everything, so it’s a challenge to bring in those funds that are so important to us,” Daniel said. “But we are so very grateful for the generosity of our community.”
