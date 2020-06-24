The Lee County Humane Society will be closed for the next two weeks after the shelter was potentially exposed to the coronavirus Thursday morning.
“As a precaution for the safety of our adopters, fosters, volunteers and staff, we are closing to allow for a deep cleaning and sanitation of the shelter,” the humane society said. “We are encouraging those who were not at the shelter today to remain at home and for those who were exposed to be tested and quarantined until the test results come in.”
The humane society shared the news on its Facebook account.
“The possible exposure happened after 11 a.m.,” the post said. “As a result, LCHS will be closed until at least July 2.”
Appointments for stray intakes and pickups can still be scheduled using the email address lchs1140@leecountyhumane.org.
“We love and appreciate our community and staff,” the post said. “We appreciate all your support during this past few months and during this time. We are committed to doing everything we can to keep our shelter, our staff and our guests safe.”
Certain staff members still will be coming to the shelter daily during the two weeks to care for the animals, the shelter said in answer to a question asked on Facebook.
Those interested in fostering or tho already are fostering can email foster2@leecountyhumane.org.
The shelter also said it needs donations.
“We need to be able to care for these pets for the next two weeks while we are closed,” it said in a Facebook post. “If you are able to donate, we would greatly appreciate it.”
Donations are accepted at http://web link.donorperfect.com/summerof secondchances2020.
