The Lee County Humane Society is the home for pets that have no home. Unfortunately, it can only house so many dogs and cats before it reaches capacity.
That’s why the humane society will host an adoption event this weekend, with some available for adoption for free.
These dogs and cats will be provided with free spaying or neutering, physical exams, the vaccines or tests that the pets need, deworming and/or heartworm testing, microchipping and the owners will get to take home a fun package of goodies.
This adoption event will help the Lee County Humane Society be able to take in more animals in need. Shelter Director T.J. McCullough said they aren’t normally nearing capacity at this time of year.
However, this November, the shelter is surprisingly full.
“Every animal that is adopted, that’s not one animal saved, that’s two animals saved because you open up a spot for another animal that might be at risk of euthanasia,” McCullough said.
The Lee County Humane Society has a Facebook page where they introduce their pets in need.
“So, he may not be a poindexter, but this sweet boy sure knows how to give the best cuddles,” the page said about a pup named Dex. “Dex is a young pup who just needs a bit of patience to be able to be the best dog he can be! He would absolutely thrive as the only animal in the home and with mainly an adult home. He just loves attention and can be a bit of a hog about it.”
The overall goal is to raise $15,000, which would mean that the roughly 150 pets in the shelter could be adopted for free.
“We would always encourage donations just because our shelter is a nonprofit and we are completely reliant on donations for our day to day operations,” said Patti Tole, administrative assistant.
The general adoption fee, including medial needs, is around $100, typically.
“If (someone) is not able to adopt at that point in time, they can donate to that, which would enable someone who might have lesser means to have extra funds to provide their home care when we can offset the adoption fees,” McCullough said.
Donations will be accepted through this week, and the better the collection, the more dogs and cats will be available for free.
Go to http://bit.ly/331lj9R for more information.
