The Lee County Commission named Chris Tate its new director of the county’s Emergency Management Agency.
The candidates, Tate and Rita Smith, interviewed before the commission Monday night.
Judge Bill English asked each candidate several questions:
What is your vision for Lee County EMA, what is your leadership style?
In the event of a disaster, what would be your role and what should be the role of the commission members?
And finally, what makes you the best candidate?
Smith has served as the emergency management specialist, public information officer and grant management at EMA.
She said her priorities would lie in improving customer service and working with the public.
“I have given my blood, sweat and tears to Lee County since 2008,” Smith said. “I have worked, I have done everything that I have been mentored to do … It would be a privilege to be able to serve the Lee County Commission.”
Tate currently serves with the Jefferson County EMA, though he was a former resident of Lee County for 10 years.
He specified his priorities would be to consolidate efforts, build his team, build partnerships and community and assist the citizens.
Tate formerly served the county with the EMA, was an influential member of the Auburn composite squadron, served as a first responder and reserve police officer with Opelika and was also an EMT.
The opportunities Tate’s had have allowed him to learn, and he can now use those experiences to improve the Lee County EMA, he said.
“What I want to do is empower a team that we’re going to build and make sure that we have a great group of folks that are doing amazing work,” Tate said.
A vote passed 3-2, giving the position to Tate.
“[I’m] excited to be afforded the opportunity to come back to Lee County and serve once again the citizens,” Tate said. “I enjoyed my time for the 10 years I was here and just looking forward to getting back here and getting to work and building that team for the EMA and doing some amazing work for the citizens.”
Former director Kathy Carson resigned in November after concerns over the purchase of a utility vehicle she made.
Carson was placed on administrative leave for two weeks before she resigned.
