David Mayo has been patrolling the roads of Lee County for 23 years, starting as a road deputy and eventually working his way up to his present post of lieutenant in charge of the 6-p.m.-to-6-a.m. road patrol for Sheriff Jay Jones.
“Our day is long,” Mayo concedes. “I have a 12-hour shift that begins at home, where we’re cleaned and pressed to come out to meet the public. We take care of our equipment and keep it clean, including even where we transport prisoners.
“And we have got to make sure that we keep ourselves safe throughout our workday to go back home to our families and keep them safe, so that makes for a very long day.”
Mayo spends much of his overnight shift on road, following up on his deputies. Those debriefs typically happen with them conferring through the driver’s side windows of their department-issued SUVs. Deputies and commanders have to practice social distancing — not just with suspects and prisoners, but especially among themselves in offices, squad rooms, roll calls and the like.
Mayo said deputies are getting more info from central dispatch about calls they are responding to — recent call histories, last known occupants and the like. They go up and knock on front doors with reasonably good ideas of whom they’re dealing with and whether they’ve dealt with them before.
“People are at home bored, so we are responding to a larger number of domestics, and that was to be expected for sure,” Mayo admitted. “A lot of it is just kind of stuff like over summer vacation when school’s out and during spring break — things like that.”
Suspects are typically called outside to speak with deputies about whatever the problems may be. Mayo said his deputies do their best to quiet down the situation in the house and get residents to resolve their problems, but that doesn’t always work.
“We’re still making arrests when we have to and taking people to jail, but we’re never had a screening process before taking them into the jail. Now, before they’re admitted, we have to make sure they’re not introducing the virus. And we’re trying to keep a clean environment clean as we can — holding cells, examination rooms and the like,” he said.
The COVID-19 restrictions do create new work for deputies, but they have been trained to deal with contagions throughout their careers.
“We assume a certain level of risk anyway, but we’re smart about it and we protect ourselves,” Mayo said. “We’ve been dealing with infectious disease since the onset of our career, knowing that we’re exposed more to the flu A and flu B; tuberculosis; hepatitis A, B and C; there are so many things that we can get out here if we are not always careful.
“We’ve got to work hard to make sure that no matter what the situation, we always try to leave things better than way we found them.”
On the good side, Mayo and his deputies are seeing less traffic on the roads.
“We noticed that traffic accidents are going down,” he said. “That’s excellent. But ... we now have a new type of call which is where we’re actually requested by passersby who tell us that people aren’t even social distancing when they’re away from home.
“We want people to stay at home with their families. If somebody needs to go to the store, the whole family shouldn’t go to the store. We deal with those cases, but we also go out whenever people have ignored previous orders about distancing and they’re playing music too loud. We’ve got to take it inside or everybody’s got to go home and, if we had to respond it a second time, we’re a bit more direct with them about going home before we arrest them.”
Mayo’s primary mission through the night is backing up deputies.
“I make sure they have what they need, and I will check on him periodically throughout the day. I try to meet with each one of my personnel and sometimes during their shift and just ask them how they’re doing.
“Even if they don’t realize it, I’m checking to make sure that they’re OK, are they coughing or sneezing. Are they hurting somewhere or do they just not feel well? We have to make sure that our personnel are fit for duty and that they don’t come here unknowingly and make someone else sick on our staff,” he said. “So far, we’re at 100 percent, and I’m very happy.
“This is my family, and I want to make sure they’re OK.”
