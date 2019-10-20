Rita Smith, Lee County’s Emergency Management Agency public information officer, recently became the second such official in Alabama to complete the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Master Public Information Officer Program.
This program is designed to elevate public information officers so they can more accurately share information with their cities and counties. Only 67 people have completed the certification and Smith added her name to the list on Sept. 19.
Although Smith finished the course in September, she should have finished back in 2017. Unfortunately, due to many personal circumstances, Smith was unable to do so until two years later.
When her younger sister died in 2017, Smith was unable to return when she should have with her class.
“There’s been a lot of obstacles that have come along to try to prevent me from completing this professional goal,” Smith said. “And finally I completed it in September … It’s very humbling, it’s been an honor to be able to be among the elite group and to be mentored by some of the best of the best.”
During training, applicants must travel to the Emergency Management Institute in Emmitsburg, Maryland, three times in order to receive certification.
Applicants, in order to attend the institute’s program, must be a certified PIO and have taken the both the basic course and advanced.
“To have gone through that program, from what started in 2008 as a basic PIO, to come all the way full circle to 2019, to now I’m instructing the basic PIO course,” Smith said.
Because the program is highly competitive, Smith said that she had to write a paper and receive three letters of recommendation before she could be accepted.
“You do a lot of hands on, real life event scenarios, what-ifs,” Smith said about the training. “You’ve got subject matter experts from all over the United States in the class.”
This training puts PIOs in scenarios they may have yet to experience, but could in the future such as fires, manhunts, tornadoes, earthquakes and more.
The final part of the training involves defending a paper, much like a thesis, Smith said.
A group of these PIOs keep in contact, Smith said, in order to help one another, keep each other informed and encourage.
“I look forward every day to what I can learn,” Smith said. “And what I can take from this core group of people that do this every day all over the United States.”
Due to her training, Smith now teaches the basic PIO course and even helps to mentor others. She said that there is always more learning to be done, however.
“So now the next thing, of course I continue with my instruction and just making myself as best as I can be while I’m serving the citizens here in Lee County,” Smith said. “The best public information officer I can possibly be, the best way that I can help our media, the best way that I can work with our other first responders and departments and how we can have clear concise messaging.
“How we can get the right information to the right people at the right time in the right way.”
