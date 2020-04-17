Lee County changed when it received its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus March 13.
That same day, the governor issued a state of emergency and within a week people were familiar with terms like quarantine and social distancing.
Probate Judge Bill English gave a report Monday night, albeit remotely, to Lee County Commissioners and residents on how Lee County has been affected.
Lee County sits within the top 10 counties with deaths per 100,000 population, English said, for the state of Alabama. The county’s neighbor, Chambers County, actually holds the top spot.
“They’re tied with us for the third most deaths in the state,” English said.
The county is suffering with more than just the number of cases. People have died within the boundaries. English said that there are more than 50 employees of the county out due to the coronavirus or complications because of it.
Just like many of the other public buildings in the county, Lee County has closed its courthouse, probate and driver’s license offices. Other buildings remain open with limited access, English said.
“The current number of tests in Alabama, 28,046, is 0.06%of our population,” English said.
Lee County accounts for 3.4% of the state’s population, he said. However, Lee County accounts for 4.4 percent of the state’s coronavirus testing. Over 1,200 tests have been administered in the county.
“So we’re getting our fair share of tests,” he said.
However, unfortunately, Lee County also has more than it’s fair share of positive cases. The county has a total of 248 positive tests for the coronavirus, which is 6.7% of Alabama’s cases, as of earlier this week.
The county is attempting to still function as normally as possible. This includes the commission meeting conducted virtually Monday night to handle business, such as approving a new subdivision.
The sheriff’s office is still working to keep residents safe, English said. Although most offices and buildings have closed, many accept appointments or handle business online.
Of course, those people who do still have to be working are at risk. For instance, in care facilities for the elderly, not only are residents contracting the disease, but those who work there as well, English said.
“The employees that are working in long-term care facilities are catching it just as much as the residents are,” he said.
Additionally there have been more than 500 health care workers on the front lines who have contracted COVID, he said.
