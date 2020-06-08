Local city and county officials, along with a crowd of residents, gathered in downtown Opelika’s courthouse square for a wreath laying memorial for George Floyd.
Opelika city councilwoman Patsy Jones organized the event. She wanted to honor Floyd’s memory, and do to so as a community. Floyd died two weeks ago in Minneapolis under the knee of police officer, sparking protests in Lee County and the rest of the nation.
“Our city, as well as all over this nation, have been in a period of mourning,” Jones said. “But it was important for the public of Lee County to see that all of us in Lee County are wanting to work together to make sure whatever changes that we need to make, that all of us are on one page in doing that.”
The small ceremony began with a short procession of city and county personnel – led by Jones and Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller – to the white column pergola near the courthouse square’s fountain. Jones then asked everyone in attendance to bow their heads in a moment of reflection for eight minutes and forty-six seconds.
“I think when you’re able to be able to talk and when you’re able to realize what has really happened, I think it makes a difference in moving forward,” she said. “That was the importance of everyone seeing how long eight minutes and forty-six seconds made a difference in George Floyd’s life.”
Law enforcement officers from Opelika, Auburn and the Lee County Sheriff’s office were also present. Sergeant Clarence Stewart of the Auburn Police Department believes that now is a time for self-reflection for everyone.
“Can we improve? Yes, yes we can. This is a time for everyone to step back and see not only just what police can do or the city can do,” Stewart said. “What can you do? What can we do?”
Stewart added that seeing the peaceful protests has been “a beautiful thing,” but says that change won’t come with if you don’t keep it up.
“You can’t come to the table, then leave the table and not do anything after that,” he said. “The voice of many is a lot louder than the voice of a few.”
Sarah Gill, owner of Mama Mocha’s, also attended the memorial. Right now, she said, it’s “imperative” to focus on unity against racism.
“Also, [it’s important] to make their voices known that this needs to stop,” she said. “That this is unacceptable, that this is senseless and it’s been going on since Jim Crow and before the 60s in Alabama and we’re done.”
