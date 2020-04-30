Judge Bill English warned Lee County commissioners Monday that the local coronavirus threat remains serious.
Although Jefferson and Mobile counties have the most deaths for the state, that is because they have larger populations, English told commissioners, who met remotely.
“Some counties are in the Top 10 because they have the most cases, some are in the Top 10 because they’ve got the highest death rates,” he said. “Three counties in Alabama are in the Top 10 of both categories and it’s Lee, Chamber and Tallapoosa.”
Lee County has tested more than 1,000 people in the last two weeks for COVID-19, English said.
Coronavirus numbers had risen from 250 to 365 in Lee County as of Sunday, English said. The county has lost about 16 people to the virus in the last two weeks, the total number being 24 deaths.
English’s report looked at the numbers of deaths per 100,000 population. Chambers County is suffering, with about 54 deaths per 100,000 population, making it the worst county in the state.
Tallapoosa County is the next highest with about 42 deaths per 100,000 population. Lee County is 10th on that list with about 14 deaths per 100,000 population.
Lee County accounts for 11 percent of Alabama’s deaths for the state.
All of English’s numbers come from the Alabama Department of Public Health; he just looks at them in different ways, he said, such as adding deaths per population of 100,000.
“I don’t see how that leads us to think, ‘Oh, it’s getting better, and let’s open up,’” English said.
Future meetingsThe county commissioners, however, decided Monday to begin meeting in person again soon.
“We are kind of limited with what we can cover when we do these meetings in this matter,” English said.
There is a lot of local business that needs to be taken care of in-person, he explained.
“I would suggest we consider having one meeting a month by Zoom and one meeting a month in person somehow,” he said.
The commissioners agreed to have the next commission in person May 11.
English said the meeting could be held in the commission chamber as normal, or the commission could meet in the parking deck to space out even more.
The commissioners decided the board’s chamber was fine, as long as social distancing is enforced.
Commissioner Richard LaGrand also encouraged each attendee to wear a mask when they come.
“I’m disappointed in some of our people in our community, in my community that are not social distancing and that are not doing what are, in my mind, proper precautions,” LaGrand said. “So I feel that, if we’re going to be there, we need to set the proper pace.”
Other businessLee County’s National Day of Prayer will also continue this year, though not in person. The ceremony will be held via radio at noon May 7 on 1520 AM radio.
Commissioners voted to approve the purchase of a new special-purpose vehicle for rugged terrain for the Lee County Sheriff’s Department. The commissioners approved the bid for the 2020 Polaris Ranger with Motorcycle Sports of Munford, for $25,688.
Commissioners voted to approve the county to enter into a contract with D&J Enterprises Inc. for construction on 8.1 miles of county roads. D&J Enterprises, Inc. will be responsible for full-depth reclamation, resurfacing and traffic striping. The contract amount is a little more than $1.5 million.
