The soggy February and March (so far) weather is wrecking local roads, and repairs can’t start until the rain stops, according to Lee County Engineer Justin Hardee.
He told the Lee County Commission on Monday that residents are calling and asking for road repairs; however, with all the rain, repairs can’t be made because roads are too wet to allow for packing in new material in potholes, for instance. The packing could loosen the rest of the road and cause more damage.
“This is ... one of the wettest winters on record for Alabama and for Georgia, spanning from December of 2019 through March of 2020,” Hardee said. “Everyone in this room has felt it, seen it; we’re having to live with it.
“The highway department has as well. We’ve fielded numerous phone calls of concerned citizens for the condition of their roadways, and they’ve got reason to.”
Hardee presented a chart to the commission showing average rainfall. Traditionally in December, Lee County sees an average of 4.84 inches of rain; however, in 2019, Lee County had 7.76 inches. January traditionally has 4.79 inches, but two months ago, Lee County had 8.46 inches.
Another 12.34 inches of rain fell in February, more than double the average of 5.51 inches. Lee County has already had 5.4 inches of rain this month, and the average for the entire month is only 6.23 inches.
Hardee showed photos of different roads in Lee County, such as Lee roads 138, 270 and 177, that are experiencing cracking, potholes, flooding or loosening.
“You can see, it’s prescriptive right of way, the ditches are holding water,” he said. “And that’s good that it’s not in the roadway, but you are seeing in the middle of the road some pitting and some potholes that are forming. Every time a tire hits that, the water splashes out, it takes some material with it and the hole gets bigger and bigger.”
There have only been 19 available days for road repairs since December, Hardee said. Only 65 miles were covered during that time.
“You also have to take into account and consider that we have not had road closures, we have not had pipes blow out, bridges blow out,” he said. “We have talked to other, our counterparts throughout the state, there are some that have had those instances.”
Other counties have reached out to use Lee County’s equipment and vice versa, Hardee said.
“We are forming a joint program with some neighboring counties who have different pieces of equipment and combined we can put together a group of equipment that will help us and allow us to go in and pulverize the roadway, reclaim the roadway,” he said.
Hardee said when the next budget cycle comes around, the county will look at new equipment to purchase.
