Lee County passed 100 confirmed cases of COVID- 19 on Saturday, as confirmed cases continued to rise in the surrounding counties and the state.
There were 102 confirmed cases in the county as of 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Lee County is the fifth county in the state to have at least 100 confirmed cases. Jefferson, Madison, Mobile and Shelby counties all have more than 100, according to ADPH.
There were 87 confirmed cases in Chambers County, five in Macon County, four in Russell County and 20 in Tallapoosa County as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
ADPH also confirmed the fifth death due to COVID- 19 in Chambers County on Saturday.
There were 1,614 confirmed cases, 26 confirmed deaths and 44 reported deaths in Alabama as of 6 p.m. Saturday, according to ADPH.
Opelika storesWalmart and Lowe’s in Opelika began limiting the number of customers in their stores, the city of Opelika said.
Walmart will limit the number of customers to 1,098 in the store at any one time. There will be a waiting ling outside where shoppers can wait, 6 feet apart, to enter the store, Opelika said.
Lowe’s will limit customers to no more than 400 in shopping areas at one time and will have one entry.
State casesJefferson County has the most confirmed cases of the virus of any county in the state with 373 as of 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the state health department.
For the latest figures, visit https://alpublic health.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/ index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.