Lee County went over 80 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, as numbers statewide continue to rise.
There are 83 confirmed cases in Lee County as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, an increase of eight for the day, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Macon County also saw its second confirmed case of the virus as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.
There are 45 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 83 in Lee County, one in Russell County and 14 in Tallapoosa County as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to ADPH.
There are 30 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized and 12 patients suspected of having COVID-19 that are hospitalized, East Alabama Medical Center said Wednesday.
Sixteen patients previously hospitalized with COVID-19 been discharged.
Also, 20 patients who are hospitalized who were previously suspected of COVID-19 have since tested negative for the virus, EAMC added.
There are 1,105 confirmed cases in the state, 28 reported deaths and 17 confirmed deaths as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to ADPH. Jefferson County has the most coronavirus cases, with 302.
EAMC updateEAMC said Wednesday that it will no longer list deaths associated with COVID-19 to avoid confusion between hospital records, the records provided by ADPH on its website and as a courtesy to family members.
ADPH has confirmed four deaths in Chambers County and two deaths in Lee County associated with COVID-19.
EAMC has submitted 1,325 out of the 7,774 tests submitted in Alabama for testing. Of those, 948 were negative and 246 are pending results. About 11.9 percent of the tests submitted by EAMC have tested positive, the hospital said.
Testing at EAMC’s drive-thru testing site will continue daily by appointment only through the 334-528-SICK hotline.
EAMC is asking for more donations in addition to isolation gowns, masks, latex gloves and hand sanitizer. They are as follows:
Bleach wipes that specify that they kill C. difficile spores. These are industrial grade and not available in stores.
Alcohol wipes
Latex-free exam and nitrile gloves
EAMC asks businesses with access to the items to bring them to the collection site outside the main lobby from 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.
The EAMC Foundation also recently set up a specific fund to help with staff meal and food donations. Businesses, organizations and people who are interested in donating funds for staff meals can at https://eamc foundation8686.thankyou 4caring.org/covid-19-relief.
Checks can be made out to the EAMC Foundation with COVID-19 Fund in the “for” section and mailed to EAMC, attn.: Denis Thrasher (2000 Pepperell Parkway., Opelika, AL, 36801).
Opelika city councilThe Opelika City Council will meet next week, but there will be no resident communications or public hearings, the city said.
The meeting can be watched via livestream at www.facebook.com/cityof opelika.
The following 10 people will be the only ones allowed at the meeting by the city: Council President Eddie Smith, Council Pro-tem Patsy Jones, Councilwoman Tiffany Gibson-Pitts; Councilmen Dozier Smith T and David Cannon; Mayor Gary Fuller, city attorney Guy Gunter, City Administrator Joey Motley, City Clerk Russell Jones and Community Relations Officer Leigh Krehling.
The change is due to Gov. Kay Ivey’s order by prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.
“We appreciate your patience and understanding,” Eddie Smith said. “These are unchartered waters for all of us and we are doing everything we can to maintain continuity of services and keep things running as smoothly as possible.”
In addition, the following meetings have been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date:
CDBG Public Hearing #1 — April 6
CDBG Public Hearing #2 — April 8
Historic Preservation Commission — April 9
Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library Board — April 13
Zoning Board of Adjustments — April 14
Parks & Recreation Board — April 14
Small business relief
Gov. Kay Ivey is urging all small-business owners in the state to take steps now to ensure their business will withstand the troubling economy.
Visit governor.alabama.govnewsroom/2020/04-governor-ivey-urges-alabama-small-business-owners-to-prepare-now-by-applying-for-federal-financial-relief. for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.