Taxes still have to be paid, coronavirus or no, but Lee County residents are getting a little more time to take care of those bills coming due this month.
Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price said Friday that March 31 property tax deadlines have been pushed back to April 16 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The same goes for vehicle registration renewals and property assessments.
All three of her offices — Smiths Station, Auburn and Lee County Courthouse — are still accepting customers. They are restricted to one person at a time per customer service representative, and a Lee County deputy controls the traffic into and out of the office areas.
“It’s about making it safe for our customers and our employees,” Price said. “We have employees with pre-existing conditions who we have had to send home.”
She urges county taxpayers to use www.leecountyrevenue commissioner.com or send payments via mail as much as possible to pay bills.
Price said the May 6 tax sale is still on, but she is looking at other, unspecified options should the public health emergency still be in effect at that time.
For more information, call 334-737-3655 during regular business hours.
