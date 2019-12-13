Ready to see the founders of Lee County? The heroes who made this town what it is?
The 4-H History Seekers will host its annual “Back in Time” dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday for the Lee County Historical Society.
The dinner, set for Pioneer Park in Loachapoka, will serve up food and performances aimed at teaching the history of Lee County. It coincides with Alabama’s three-year bicentennial celebration.
“We appreciated the fact that our kids enjoyed dressing up in costume and serving meals and acting out different aspects of history and so, from that, we decided that ‘Wow, with the bicentennial coming up, it would be nice to host a dinner theater that would provide authentic food and authentic costume and provide entertainment that was historically educational,’” said Betsy Jordan, volunteer adult advisor for the 4-H History Seekers.
Benefit dinner, skits
For a ticket price of $50, guests will be entertained at their tables with several different skits by the volunteer actors.
“Back in Time,” now in its third and final year, has been used as a fundraiser to help the Lee County Historical Society.
“Because it is a benefit dinner, the hopes are that there will be an opportunity to give back to the historical society financially and thank them in that way for permitting our 4-H club to meet out there and to lend their resources to the betterment of our club,”Jordan said.
The performers include 4-H children and students, as well as amateurs from the community.
“Each year we’ve kind of brought in, we have an awful lot of guest actors and actresses … so we’ve involved different aspects of media because we had a reporter in one of our skits,” Jordan said. “We’ve brought in college professors because some of those depict George Petrie or Charles Allen Cary or John Hodges Drake, so they represent the college professors that were the forefathers of Auburn.”
Tickets available
Tickets are still available at leecountyhistorical society.org.
