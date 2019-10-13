Lee County welcomes new assistant district attorney

Jake Welch always said that he wasn’t going to pursue law school or follow in his father’s footsteps. Fast-forward to his undergraduate days at Southern Illinois and he thought, maybe that’s not such a bad option.
The newest assistant district attorney for Lee County, Welch has been working in the office for close to a year, but only recently was sworn in.
Working his way up
His father is a defense attorney, but Welch sees himself prosecuting cases. He works in district court handling offenses such as driving under the influence.
“I’ve always been interested in it, but I never wanted to be an attorney until I got into college,” Welch said.
One day, however, he would like to handle jury cases. This means that instead of trying to convince a judge of a suspect’s wrongdoing, he would be speaking to a jury.
Before Welch attended Southern Illinois, he grew up in Arkansas and then moved to Missouri. He knew he needed an internship while in his second year at law school, also at Southern Illinois, and had one lined up in Missouri.
When that fell through, he wasn’t sure what he was going to do.
While visiting a friend for the Auburn-vs.-Arkansas baseball game, his friend jokingly told him to move here, and Welch wondered if that would be possible.
He applied to five internships, but heard back from Brandon Hughes, Lee County district attorney.
They hit it off, and Welch joined as an intern in 2017.
“(Coming two years ago) was really just kind of eye-opening how interested I was to the prosecution side, and it helped a lot that our office was really welcoming and really helpful to me to try and kind of get acclimated to this side of things,” Welch said.
Two years later, after finishing school, he came back to work in Lee County, helping out as he studied for his boards and prepared for his certification.
“Coming down here, whenever I didn’t know anybody in the office, it was, I wouldn’t say it was hard, but I was planning on just going back and working with my dad in Missouri,” Welch said. “I kind of knew what I had there and I knew everything that he did, but I think it was kind of a leap of faith for me to come down here.”
The day finally came for Welch to be sworn in, though he didn’t want it to be seen as a big deal. So he, Judge Chris Hughes and DA Hughes were the only three to witness the moment.
“It was just really nice to kind of think like, ‘Oh, this very long and bumpy and windy journey has kind of came to this point,’ and that was … very rewarding because it had quite a few bumps in the road,” Welch said.
“I knew after I interned, I was like, ‘I want to do whatever I can to get back down here’ because I liked it so much,” he added. “The area especially but also the office is what I really wanted to get back to.”
Workplace support
When the announcement was made on Facebook the next day, workplace colleagues came to show their support and give him congratulations.
“They are genuinely happy for me, so that was really cool to see,” Welch said. “Sometimes whenever you’re the new guy, you don’t expect that, and it was really neat to see that everybody was genuinely happy for me. So I really enjoyed that.”
Outside of his law work, Welch is a sports fanatic. He played baseball all throughout high school and while at Southern Illinois.
Brandon Hughes is also a sports fan, so the two were able to talk sports in their initial conversations.
“I value people who want to be a part of this office and who want to be a part of this community, and that is definitely Jake,” Hughes said. “It was during his internship that I learned he was eager to learn and that he would be a great fit.
Jake has already proven himself to be an asset to this office, and he has a bright future here.”
Serving Lee County
Welch said that people often say that it must be sad always being the “bad guy,” in terms of prosecuting suspects, but he doesn’t see it that way.
He sees his job as a way to keep Lee County safe. People shouldn’t have to worry about going to certain areas, or going places at certain times of the night, he said.
“You want your city, your town, your county to be safe,” Welch said, “and whenever you’ve got these terrible incidents like murders and rapes and all these others things, that goes through our office,. We feel that pain and I think we turn that pain into motivation to kinda try and (keep people safe).”
