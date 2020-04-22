Yet more severe weather is forecast for east Alabama this week, just as local ditches and streams try to recover from the rain that drenched the area over the weekend.
The National Weather Service has a flood warning in place for Lee, Russell and Muscogee counties until this morning, thanks to the severe weather Sunday that dumped over 2-plus inches of rain overall in the area — and over 6 inches in spots around Chambers and Tallapoosa counties.
The Chattahoochee River was a foot over its flood stage of 27 feet Tuesday afternoon and was forecast to crest about 29 feet early todday and possibly affect low-lying spots around Phenix City and Columbus.
Thunderstorms will return to Lee County tonight into Thursday, bringing at least another inch of rain, according to the weather service.
High winds and hail are also forecast, but don’t expect anything like what hit the area over the weekend.
“We don’t expect as much rain, or for river levels to be as high as they were with the last system,” said Nathan Owen, a NWS meteorologist in Birmingham.
The severe weather threat will end by early evening and give way to sunshine Friday.
Suspected tornadoes killed at least two people as severe weather blasted the rest of the Deep South on Sunday and Monday, and a house fire believed started by lightning claimed a third person, The Associated Press reported.
A 61-year-old man died late Sunday night when winds flipped his home in rural Henry County, authorities said. The area was under a tornado warning at the time.
The deaths came as firefighters worked through storms to contain a blaze at the main music building at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Authorities haven’t determined the cause of the fire, but it happened while strong storms with lightning were in the area.
A suspected twister also resulted in one death in Marion County, Miss., and damaged 20 homes.
In south Georgia, a 95-year-old woman died in a house fire early Monday that the state fire marshal’s office suspected was caused by a lightning strike from heavy storms in the area at the time.
A tornado touched down on Interstate 75 in north Florida, tossing a portable building being hauled by a truck into a nearby pickup truck and injuring the driver, authorities said.
There were more than 250 reports Sunday and Monday of possible tornadoes, high winds, hail and storm damage from east Texas to central Florida.
