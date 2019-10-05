The Friends of the Auburn Public Library is hosting its biannual BIG Book Sale today through Monday to benefit the library.
It begins at 9 a.m. today till 5 p.m. at the Auburn Public Library, 749 E. Thach Ave.
Patrons can purchase hardback books for $2 and paperback for $1. The books are in gently used condition but include a broad range of titles and genres.
The sale continues Sunday, with a price cut on the books. Hardbacks will sell for $1 and paperbacks for 50 cents. Just like on Saturday, the sale is held when the library is open, so on Sunday the sale will start at 2 p.m. and end at 6 p.m.
Monday’s prices will be the lowest; people can get a tote back and fill it up, paying $5 for all books in the tote. If shoppers don’t want to fill a tote and only have a few books, they can pay the individual prices that will be in effect Sunday. The sale will officially conclude at 1 p.m. on Monday.
The proceeds are used in the Auburn Public Library to fund programs like the summer reading challenge, said the coordinator for the event, Kristen De La Fuente.
“I enjoy this kind of thing, it’s a great opportunity to volunteer for something that I enjoy doing and believe in, and the volunteers are wonderful,” she said.
Each child that comes to the sale is given a ticket, De La Fuente said. They can then pick out any children’s book and turn that ticket in to take the book home for free.
“Every kid goes home with at least one book, even if they can’t afford a book,” she said.
The event previously was held in the Dean Road Recreation Center, but that was back when it was a one-day sale and not a three-day sale.
De La Fuente has been on the board of the ‘Friends of the Auburn Public Library’ for a couple of years and serves as the treasurer.
“I coordinated the spring one, where we broke all kinds of records,” she said. “Everybody was ‘Marie Kondo’ing their houses, so the inventory was huge. We had so many books and so we sold more than $9,000 at that point.”
The funds help the library accomplish more, she said.
“Children learn to read until about the third grade and after that, they read to learn, and reading is just so important,” De La Fuente said. “The library is so important, and when you think about the quality of life in a particular city or town, if you look often at the library; how well is the library supported? What’s going on at the library? It’s really indicative of how well a town can do or is doing.”
The books used in the sale come from donations. Used books can be donated any day and time that the library is open, even the day of the sale, De La Fuente said.
“It’s just a great opportunity to sort of restore your library to some extent and pass along something that you’ve read that you’re finished with that someone else might be looking for or want to read,” she said.
