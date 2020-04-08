At Opelika’s Eighth and Rail, customers can usually get dinner, drinks and a show in one sitting. However, with restrictions on public gatherings to help control the spread of COVID-19, it became no longer an option.
Owner Mike Patterson admits that, initially, he was worried the restaurant and bar would have to shut down before Gov. Kay Ivey made her closure announcements. It was seeing local musicians posting about having to cancel a number of shows due to the virus made him reconsider.
“My next thought was ‘what can I do to help these people’,” Patterson said.
Needing an income
For most musicians, touring and playing different shows is where most of their income comes from.
Noting how other acts had started streaming their performances on Facebook and Instagram, Patterson asked Daniel-McDaniel, a band based out of Valley, that he already had scheduled to perform, to give it a try. Like many other musicians, the band said, they’ve had to cancel shows.
“Performing at Eighth and Rail…with an empty room and a camera was a new experience for us both,” the band said. “Instead of looking out at a room of people, all you see is the empty tables and a camera.”
They admitted it was nerve wracking to perform with everything so quiet, and not being able to keep up with the viewers comments made crowd interaction difficult. Nevertheless, they enjoyed the experience and appreciated Patterson for allowing them to do it.
“Music is our outlet, as it is for so many people, musicians and non-musicians,” they said. “It is nice to know that we can still share our music with people, and maybe provide a small break from the news cycles and uncertainty.”
Facing the viewer
Setting the camera up next to the bar, Patterson explained, gives the viewer at home “the feel of being there and watching it.”
The live stream of Daniel-McDaniels' performance was viewed by almost 400 people. Viewers were even able to leave tips through a link to the band's PayPal account as they watched.
“Music is an inspirational force in people’s lives, try going through a day without music you’ll be like ‘hey, there’s something missing here.’” Patterson said.
While the restaurant may not be operating by its regular schedule, live streaming will help them maintain a “semblance of normalcy.” Patterson’s reached out to other acts — all within the limits of Columbus, Opelika, Auburn and Montgomery — for more performances, and has received an “overwhelming” amount of interest.
The first round of back to back live stream shows will kick off on March 25 with Dallas Dorsey. Seeing how appreciative people have been about it, Patterson plans to keep the streams going until the restrictions are lifted.
“We’re just trying to do what we can to bring people in the community something to look forward to and at the same time help out musicians who lost their opportunity to play,” he said.
