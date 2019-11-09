U.S. Army Veteran and Purple Heart recipient Van Daughtry joined in 1964. He served for over three years and was injured in action.
While serving in 1967, with the 173 Airborne, Fourth Infantry Division, Daughtry was hit by a landmine. Four hours went by before he received help, resulting in the loss of a leg. He had to learn how to use a prosthetic limb.
Despite this, Daughtry does what he can to help other veterans through the American Legion.
“The main thing is, support from your family,” he said. “Got a lot of support from my family and I still get a lot of support from my family. Because if we didn’t, a lot of guys like myself would probably not be here today were it not for our family.”
