The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and deaths rose again in east Alabama and throughout the state Tuesday.
Only two new cases of the virus were confirmed in Lee County as of 7 p.m. Tuesday. There are now 75 confirmed cases in the county, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Chambers County saw three new confirmed cases, bringing the county’s total to 36 confirmed cases. There is one confirmed case in Macon County, one in Russell County and 13 in Tallapoosa County as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to ADPH.
There are 993 confirmed cases in Alabama as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.
ADPH has confirmed 13 deaths from the virus as of 7 p.m. Tuesday. The health department is reporting three deaths in Chambers County, one in Jackson County, one in Lauderdale County, two in Lee County, one in Madison County, one in Mobile County, one in Montgomery County, two in Shelby County and one in Tallapoosa County.
There are, however, 23 reported deaths from the virus. The reported deaths mean that 23 people who have tested positive for the virus have since died, according to ADPH.
A physician and infectious disease and outbreak staff must review the medical record of the deceased person in order to be added to the confirmed death list. Once the review is complete, if the death is attributed to the virus, the person will also appear in the confirmed death total, ADPH explains.
ADVA employee tests positiveA staff member of an Alabama state veterans home tested positive for COVID-19, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs announced Tuesday.
The staff member was employed at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City. The staffer was not allowed to enter the home after exhibiting a slightly elevated temperature at a screening station at the entrance to the facility on Thursday, ADVA said.
The employee was referred for further testing by an external facility. The test came back positive for the virus. The employee is expected to make a full recovery.
The staffer had not been in the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home since March 23, ADVA said.
“We are taking every precautionary step to protect the health and well-being of our veterans and employees,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. “All of the Alabama state veterans homes are closely following the CDC guidelines for screening symptoms of COVID-19 and taking immediate action.”
Hangout Musical Festival canceled
A popular Alabama beach music festival has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft and the city council unanimously passed a resolution during a special council meeting to cancel the 2020 Hangout Music Festival, the city announced Tuesday.
“Our decision to cancel the event wasn’t taken lightly, but we are confident we have made the right decision for the health and safety of our community,” Craft said. “We have been monitoring the situation for a number of weeks to better understand the spread of COVID-19 and the public health conditions we could expect in mid-May so that we could make the most informed decision to protect everyone involved.”
Hangout Music Festival organizers posted to social media that they were notified Tuesday that the festival was unable to take place in May due to the virus.
“After our fastest sellout ever, and what was shaping up to be a banner year on the beach, we are gutted that this is the outcome for all of you, but agree that this is the right decision for the health and safety of everyone involved,” Hangout wrote in a statement.
Hangout Festival organizers added that they are exploring all options for a rescheduled festival.
The festival was set for May 15-17. Festival organizers say refunds will be made available.
“We will make another announcement within a couple weeks with more information, including the transfer and refund process,” the statement reads.
State cases
Jefferson County has the most of any county in the state with 277 confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the health department.
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
Autauga — 7
Baldwin — 19
Bibb — 3
Blount — 5
Bullock — 3
Butler — 1
Calhoun — 9
Chambers — 36
Cherokee — 2
Chilton — 11
Choctaw — 3
Clay — 2
Cleburne — 5
Colbert — 4
Coosa — 4
Covington — 2
Crenshaw — 1
Cullman — 8
Dallas — 2
DeKalb — 4
Elmore — 12
Escambia — 1
Etowah — 8
Fayette — 1
Franklin — 3
Greene — 3
Hale — 1
Houston — 8
Jackson — 8
Jefferson — 277
Lamar — 1
Lauderdale — 12
Lawrence — 3
Lee — 75
Limestone — 22
Lowndes — 1
Macon — 1
Madison — 100
Marengo — 4
Marion — 9
Marshall — 6
Mobile — 52
Monroe — 1
Montgomery — 31
Morgan — 20
Pickens — 4
Pike — 4
Randolph — 2
Russell — 1
Shelby — 86
St. Clair — 15
Sumter — 1
Talladega — 7
Tallapoosa — 13
Tuscaloosa — 29
Walker — 32
Washington — 3
Wilcox — 3
Winston — 2
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7.
