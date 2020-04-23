The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases east Alabama slightly rose Wednesday, according to data provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Chambers County saw 11 new cases as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, bringing the county’s total confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 270, according to ADPH.
Lee County saw 12 new cases of COVID-19 as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, bringing the Lee County’s total to 331 confirmed cases, according to ADPH.
Tallapoosa County saw 14 new cases as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 242.
Russell County saw four new cases, and Macon County saw no new cases as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to ADPH.
There were 52 confirmed cases in Russell County and 27 in Macon County as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.
There were 5,589 confirmed cases, 196 reported deaths and 178 confirmed deaths as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to ADPH.
Looking at local death tolls, numbers stayed relatively the same Wednesday.
There were 16 reported deaths in Chambers County, 20 in Lee County, two in Macon County and 15 in Tallapoosa County as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Tallapoosa and Lee counties were the only local counties as of 6 p.m. Wednesday to each report that another county resident with COVID-19 died.
