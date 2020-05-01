The Food Bank of East Alabama has seen an increased need in food from the community due to the coronavirus pandemic, but its food supply is beginning to run low. That’s where an Auburn-area church stepped in to help.
Cornerstone Church decided to host food drives every Friday in May to help gather food donations for the food bank.
“As the story of the Food Bank has unfolded and the reality of the food insecurity of so many in our community has been revealed in pictures, we had to do something,” said Pat Bethea, pastor of care and connection at Cornerstone Church. “This is an opportunity for those who are blessed to be a blessing to others, not just financially, but with a spirit of hope, confidence and assurance that there is a better day ahead for all of us.”
Food bank director Martha Henk said earlier in April that the need for food is going up and her staff is concerned about the food bank’s supply.
“This level of need is unprecedented, and we’ve never seen an emergency of this scale,” Henk previously said. “Unfortunately we don’t know how long it will last.”
Henk said that the church leadership was more than aware of the food bank’s need for donations and they came up with a way to help serve the food bank throughout the month.
“We figured that with their being five Fridays in May, that would give us a great opportunity to truly bless the Food Bank of East Alabama as they are blessing our community,” Bethea said.
How to donateThe food drive at Cornerstone Church will be from 9-11 a.m. every Friday in May.
The food bank is asking for nonperishable donations such as canned meats, canned vegetables, canned meals, boxed meals, ramen noodles and instant oatmeal or grits.
It also asks that donors avoid jumbo or family-sized nonperishables.
Those who wish to donate can bring their items to the church between donation hours on Friday where the items will be collected by volunteers.
“Volunteers will safely unload the items from your vehicle,” Bethea said. “You don’t even have to get out.”
Then the volunteers will sort through the donated items and load them into bins in a moving truck provided by Two Men and a Truck. The moving company will then deliver the donated items to the food bank following the event.
Bethea is also encouraging neighborhoods to collect items for donations.
“I encourage neighborhoods to rally together like my Shelton Woods neighbors and collect the items,” he said. “(It’s a) great way to have at least some safe social connecting.”
The food drives could continue after May comes to an end depending on the community’s needs.
“As we approach the summer months, we will evaluate the need and consider whether or not we should continue,” Bethea said.
Cornerstone Church is at 2123 Hamilton Road in Auburn.
